ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis metro area is still under an excessive heat warning until Thursday night. The warning has some St. Louisans, including workers at Third Degree Glass Factory, trying to find ways to work around the heat. The Third Degree Glass Factory building isn’t air-conditioned and glass blowing is already hot work. The factory essentially can make anything out of glass. At different times this week, they’ve only been able to work a couple of hours before calling a quits because it’s just too hot to handle.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO