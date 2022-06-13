Storms bring threat of damaging wind, hail in Cleveland area (19 First Alert Weather Day)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After days of record-breaking heat, humidity, and storms - relief is on the way heading into the weekend. Overnight temperatures Friday will be in the 50s, with highs in the upper 60s Saturday. Winds will be out of the north through the day Saturday, making it...
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - This afternoon’s Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been canceled as the storms have moved away. Now, much cooler, drier air will move in through the weekend. Temperatures will fall into the upper 60s and lower 70s by tomorrow morning. High temperatures will top out around 80...
CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service has issued Severe Thunderstorm Warnings and Watches affecting several Northeast Ohio counties. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The following counties are in a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 3:15...
CLEVELAND (WJW) — The severe storms that hit Northeast Ohio earlier this week have left many homes without power and families with loss of perishable food. Families participating in SNAP who may have lost perishable food in their refrigerators have 10 days to request replacement benefits, according to a Facebook post from the Ohio Association […]
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Monday night, an EF-1 tornado tore through Richland County, including the city of Mansfield. Massive trees had their top ripped off and many lost big branches that fell onto utility lines, knocking out power. On arguably the hottest day of the year so far, FirstEnergy...
With temperatures reaching near-record levels and all of Northeast Ohio under a Heat Advisory Wednesday, at least two local businesses have made the decision to close in an effort to keep visitors safe.
It’s going to be hot this week. Really, really hot. The National Weather Service (NWS) in Cleveland has issued warnings and advisories for much of Northeast Ohio, and local governments are asking the public to take precautions during the heat wave. There is an Excessive Heat Warning in effect...
CLEVELAND — As we prepare for some extremely hot weather across the region, the National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for all of Northeast Ohio. The advisory, which is in effect Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m., indicates that heat index values will top 100 degrees.
Effective: 2022-06-16 14:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cuyahoga; Geauga; Lake The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Geauga County in northeastern Ohio East central Cuyahoga County in northeastern Ohio Southern Lake County in northeastern Ohio * Until 315 PM EDT. * At 231 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Chardon, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Chardon, Middlefield, Burton, Chesterland, Mayfield Heights, Willoughby Hills, Highland Heights, Kirtland, Pepper Pike, Huntsburg, Mayfield, Claridon, Gates Mills, Montville, Hunting Valley, Thompson, Kirtland Hills, Waite Hill and Aquilla. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A lifeguard shortage is having a serious impact on summer plans in Northeast Ohio. In Mentor, two of the three pools are closed because of the staff issues. “The decision was made based on safety,” said Nita Justice, recreation superintendent of Mentor. “We need ‘X’...
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A tornado touched down in Richland and Ashland counties on Monday evening, June 13th, the National Weather Service confirms. The EF-1 tornado had estimated maximum wind speeds of 105 mph and occurred at 11:33 PM. There were no injuries or fatalities. The community was left with...
Monday night’s storms ripped down power lines across Ohio. Thousands of people remain without power, which means they will be in their homes without a way to keep cool as dangerous heat locks in over Northeast Ohio.
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Vermilion announced on Friday morning that the body of 33-year-old Brandon Spurlock was recovered from Lake Erie. The search for Spurlock entered its third day on Friday. Officials said emergency crews were initially called to Showse Park on Wednesday afternoon after a man entered...
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Scattered showers and some storms will become widespread later Sunday and into Sunday evening. Showers and storms end overnight as lows bottom out in the low to mid-60s. Monday is a 19 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. We will increase our potential for strong to severe storms...
VERMILION, Ohio (WOIO) - First responders resumed the search on Thursday morning for a 33-year-old man who went missing off the Vermilion shoreline in Lake Erie. Recovery efforts began at sunrise on Thursday, officials told 19 News. Vermilion police said emergency crews were initially called to Showse Park on Wednesday...
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s been a troubling 24 hours for Paul Spurlock. His son, Brandon, went missing Wednesday afternoon after swimming in Lake Erie off the Vermilion Shore. Spurlock said his son was on this inflatable raft with his girlfriend and 12-year-old niece. “I think what he did...
CLEVELAND (WJW) – The intense heat could be a factor in a large and expanding sinkhole in the middle of downtown Cleveland. It formed at West 6t Street and St. Clair Avenue. Cleveland police had to close part of the busy intersection. The sinkhole is located in the eastbound lane of St. Clair. Police are […]
