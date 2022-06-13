ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Hudson Becomes An EGOT As ‘A Strange Loop’ Producer

By Greg Evans
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
Jennifer Hudson , one of the celebrity producers of Broadway ’s A Strange Loop , achieved EGOT status tonight when that musical took the Tony Award for Best Musical.

Hudson, who won the Academy Award in 2007 for her performance in Dreamgirls , is a double-Grammy winner and won a Daytime Emmy Award for Interactive Achievement as a producer of last year’s Baba Yaga .

Michael R. Jackson’s A Strange Loop won Tony Awards tonight for Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical. Among the show’s listed producers are Hudson, RuPaul Charles, Don Cheadle, Mindy Kaling, Billy Porter and Alan Cumming.

Jennifer Hudson Wins Tony, Achieves EGOT Status

As one of Time's 100 most influential people in the world in 2020, Jennifer Hudson continues to shine bright as one of the industry's biggest stars. At last night's 2022 Tony Awards, the Empire actress and American Idol star won a Tony for Best Musical for the play A Strange Loop, which she produced. The musical, which centers around the mental health of a gay black man, beat out Girl From the North Country, MJ The Musical, Mr. Saturday Night, Paradise Square and SIX: The Musical for the award.
IN THIS ARTICLE
