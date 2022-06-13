Jennifer Hudson Becomes An EGOT As ‘A Strange Loop’ Producer
Jennifer Hudson , one of the celebrity producers of Broadway ’s A Strange Loop , achieved EGOT status tonight when that musical took the Tony Award for Best Musical.
Hudson, who won the Academy Award in 2007 for her performance in Dreamgirls , is a double-Grammy winner and won a Daytime Emmy Award for Interactive Achievement as a producer of last year’s Baba Yaga .
Michael R. Jackson’s A Strange Loop won Tony Awards tonight for Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical. Among the show’s listed producers are Hudson, RuPaul Charles, Don Cheadle, Mindy Kaling, Billy Porter and Alan Cumming.More from Deadline
