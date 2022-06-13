Local Sports Wrap for June 12th: Championship Sunday Edition

QUINCY — Jadyn Vogel has let the world know her secret. There is no arguing Vogel’s success in the Quincy Derby — formerly known as the Soap Box Derby — has been unparalleled. The 13-year-old enters Saturday’s event with six straight championships in the Stock Division and will be a prohibitive favorite to add to her derby cache.
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — Numerous churches have been rallying to support Hannibal-LaGrange University, HGLU, through generous gifts to help the school keep its doors open. Earlier this year, the university declared a state of fiscal emergency, stating it would need $3.2 million to open in the fall. The school...
MACOMB, Ill. (KHQA) — The extreme heat hitting Illinois has organizations canceling events. The City of Macomb has canceled its Downtown Summer Concert on Wednesday due to the heat advisory. The next concert with Maggie Dexter is still set for Wednesday, June 29.
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — More than 100 million Americans including those in the Tri-States are being warned to stay indoors if possible as a heat wave settles over states stretching through parts of the Gulf Coast to the Great Lakes and east to the Carolinas. An upper-level heat dome...
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — Hannibal Parks and Recreation is celebrating Father’s Day at the Hannibal Aquatics Center. A father’s admission is free on Sunday, June 19, when purchasing a regular price admission for a child. The park department also offers Sunday Funday specials at the Hannibal Aquatic...
QUINCY, Ill. — Tri-State residents are invited to a festival Saturday in Quincy to recognize a new federal holiday. The First Baptist Church is planning its first Juneteenth festival. Juneteenth is short for June 19th. It marks the day in 1865 when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas to...
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — A farming couple in northeast Missouri donated 2,000 bushels of corn to Hannibal-LaGrange University. The couple contacted the university about their intentions and in May, they delivered the corn to Ursa Farmers Co-Op gifting it to HLGU. The grain was then sold, netting nearly $16,000 to help toward the current financial needs at Hannibal-LaGrange University, HLGU.
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Two men are charged with stealing expensive equipment from a Kirksville funeral home. The suspects are Jonathan Prebe, 41, of Edina, and Brock Clary, 38, of Parkville, Missouri. According to court documents, the two men stole a $16,000 mini-excavator and a $10,000 commercial riding lawnmower from...
MACOMB, Ill. (KHQA) — Many cover crops being used in fields today are discarded because there's not a market for them to be sold, but researchers at Western Illinois University, WIU, have developed a new crop they hope can change that. Researchers are using gene editing and creating a...
MEMPHIS, Mo. — A northeast Missouri sheriff's office is trying to track down a mystery man who used a fake cashier's check and fake ID to steal a farm tractor and a hay rake worth thousands of dollars. Scotland County Sheriff Bryan Whitney told KTVO the theft happened on...
Hannibal, Mo, — A new group of Hannibal school board members gathered Wednesday night for the first time after last year’s school year wrapped. Newly elected school board members met in Hannibal's cafeteria. They discussed several issues surrounding education in America's Hometown, including the adoption of a new...
NEAR HANNIBAL, Mo. — A woman walking in a major highway was killed overnight in northeast Missouri when she was struck by a van. The tragedy happened at 2 a.m. Friday on Highway 61, four miles south of Hannibal. State troopers identify the victim as Dakota Borenson, 25, of...
PIKE COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — UPDATE:. Illinois State Police (ISP) has canceled the Endangered Missing Person Alert for Alfred Ruggles. He was found safe. The Illinois State Police have activated an Endangered Missing Person Alert to help locate a missing Pike County, Ill., man who has a condition that places him in danger.
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — As temperatures soar, a local agency is stepping up to help. The North East Community Action Corporation, NECAC, is offering 95 air conditioners in Northeast Missouri. People interested in getting a air conditioner have to be an Ameren customer and be elderly or disabled. The...
MONROE COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — The Missouri State Highway Patrol, MSHP, has concluded its criminal investigation into Monroe County Clerk LaJeana Peterson. The MSHP said has been investigating an allegation of misconduct but did not disclose in detail the nature of the alleged wrongdoing. The agency said the finished...
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Former President Donald Trump may be coming to the Adams County Fairgrounds by the end of the month for a political rally. Quincy Mayor Mike Troup said the secret service and their forward team will be at the fairgrounds on Monday, June 20. An official...
06/09/22 – 8:20 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of larceny/theft in the 1900 block of Avenue H. 06/09/22 – 2:39 p.m. – Fort Madison police cited Nicholas Lee Mehaffy, 31, of Burlington, at the intersection of 330th Avenue and Business Hwy. 61, on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
HANNIBAL, Mo. — A Louisiana, Mo., man is in the Marion County Jail after being arrested in what Hannibal’s police chief called his department’s largest suspected fentanyl seizure. The 10th Judicial Circuit Court of Marion County charged Darion J. Ivy, 35 on Wednesday, June 8 with drug...
MACON, Mo. — A new northeast Missouri mayor abruptly stepped down Wednesday, submitting a long, accusatory resignation letter. Macon Mayor Scott Bigham was just elected to the office in April 2022, beating out incumbent Talt Holman. In his resignation letter, obtained by KTVO, Bigham said it has been obvious...
