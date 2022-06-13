The New Concord Area Pool will offer basic swim lessons June 20 – 24

Steve Denton, 68 of Zanesville, passed away on June 14, 2022, peacefully surrounded by his family at his residence. He was born on March 1, 1954, in Zanesville, Ohio, son of the late Robert Dobbins and Lenora Maxwell. He retired from Burnham Casting Solutions after over 42 years of work. In his free time, he truly loved to spend time with his family. Steve adored his two grandchildren, Briar and Ian. Being a grandfather was one of his greatest blessings.

ZANESVILLE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO