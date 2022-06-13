ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Concord, OH

The New Concord Area Pool will offer basic swim lessons June 20 – 24

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSession 1 – Ages 7-10 Stroke Readiness 9 am – 10 am. (Basic strokes, diving, swimming in the deep end) Session...

Bernadine "Bobbie" (Poole) Gookins Rust

Bernadine “Bobbie” (Poole) Gookins Rust, 97 of Zanesville. Bernadine “Bobbie” (Poole) Gookins Rust, 97, beloved mother, grandmother, and great – grandmother, passed away at Genesis Hospital on Wednesday, June 15, after a brief illness. She is survived by her three daughters, Mollie (Max) Winland, of Zanesville; Aleta Jane (Roger) Smidt, of Stephen, Minnesota; Becky (Wes) Collins, of Brookhaven, Pennsylvania; Stepdaughter, Debra (Bob) Carlisle, of Salsbury, Maryland; Stepsons, Randy (Carolyn) Rust of Medina, Ohio; Michael (Diane) Rust, of Brunswick, Ohio; Grandchildren, Olivia (Aaron) Kirkbride, of Duncan Falls; Alex Earich, of Zanesville; MSgt John Johnson, US Air Force, of Alexandria, Virginia; Douglas (Terri) Collins of Springfield, Pennsylvania, Kenneth (Anne) Collins, of Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania, Sgt Matthew Rust, US Army, Washington; Blake Carlisle of Salsbury Maryland; Erin Carlisle of Washington, DC; and Rebecca Rust of Indiana. She was also blessed with 12 great-grandchildren.
ZANESVILLE, OH
Zanesville Considering Fee Changes for Park Rentals

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Zanesville City Council is reviewing fees for renting city park facilities. The fees are based on resident or not resident rentals and apply to individual facilities within a park like a gazebo or shelter house. Fees start at $50.00 for a 4-hour rental for residents...
ZANESVILLE, OH
Noble Local Schools announces new high school and elementary principals

NOBLE COUNTY, Ohio – The Noble Local Board of Education has filled its two open principal positions. Dr. Matthew Unger is the new Shenandoah High School principal and Trisha Delaney was selected as principal at Shenandoah Elementary School. Craig Sebring was approved as athletic director replacing Eric Sholtis who...
NOBLE COUNTY, OH
New Concord, OH
City
New Concord, OH
M. Louise Smith

M. Louise Smith age 89, of Antrim, OH passed away Friday, June 17, 2022 at the Astoria Place in Cambridge, OH. She was born November 1, 1932 in Antrim a daughter of the late Wilmer A. and Martha Stockdale Downerd. Louise was a member of the Birmingham United Methodist Church....
CAMBRIDGE, OH
Muskingum County moving forward with Sinkhole Repairs

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — The Muskingum County Commissioners approved Thursday two resolutions to address a sinkhole adjacent to AirPark Drive. AirPark Drive provides access to the Airport Distribution Park, off Airport Road. The resolution stated the work needed to be completed as an emergency with Luburgh, Inc. completing a portion...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
Some flooding and power outages continue to impact the area

Following heavy storms in the area, flood watches, alerts and advisories were active in parts of the area, including continuing power outages. The National Weather Service was issuing different warnings for various counties. Guernsey, Belmont , Noble, Muskingum and Monroe Counties were seeing some flood warnings. Several roads were closed in Noble County, but now State Routes 564 and 146 remain closed for flooding issues. Some areas received heavy rain, hail and high winds and trees were blown to the ground.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
Bryan P. Hall

Bryan Porter Hall, 77 of Zanesville, passed away on June 7, 2022. He was born on December 6, 1944, in Cleveland, Ohio, son of the late Clifton Lee Hall and Charlotte Ellen Keates. He is survived by his sister, Carol Leach; and many cousins. No calling hours will be held....
ZANESVILLE, OH
Steve R. Denton

Steve Denton, 68 of Zanesville, passed away on June 14, 2022, peacefully surrounded by his family at his residence. He was born on March 1, 1954, in Zanesville, Ohio, son of the late Robert Dobbins and Lenora Maxwell. He retired from Burnham Casting Solutions after over 42 years of work. In his free time, he truly loved to spend time with his family. Steve adored his two grandchildren, Briar and Ian. Being a grandfather was one of his greatest blessings.
ZANESVILLE, OH
72 new COVID cases reported in Guernsey County

GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio – Guernsey County reported 72 new COVID cases and zero deaths within the last week. A week earlier, it had reported 53 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 10,801 cases and 153 deaths. New coronavirus cases increased 4.1% in Ohio in the...
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
Larry Dean Gable

Larry Dean Gable, age 81, of Cambridge, OH passed away Friday June 17, 2022 at Select Specialty Hospital in Newark, OH. Larry was born April 18, 1941 to the late Lawrence L. Gable and Pricilla Ann Mason Gable in Mansfield, OH. Larry is a member of Southern Hills Baptist Church in Cambridge. He retired from Champion Spark Plug as a painter. After retirement he worked for Center and Jefferson Townships.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
Adalynn Kay Gheen

Adalynn Kay Gheen, 4 months old, of Zanesville, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on June 14, 2022 at her residence. She was born on February 04, 2022, in Zanesville, Ohio, daughter of Lucas Gheen and Kaylee Lemaster. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her sister, Isabella Gheen; maternal...
ZANESVILLE, OH
Martins Ferry honors retiring police chief

MARTINS FERRY, Ohio – The highlight of this weeks Martins Ferry City Council meeting was to honor retiring police Sergeant Vernon Trigg. Mayor John Davies read a proclamation honoring Triggs’ 23 years of service to the city. Part of Trigg’s job was a lead investigator on multiple homicides...
MARTINS FERRY, OH
Zanesville Jail Seeking New Equipment

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The City of Zanesville is considering purchasing new equipment to increase safety in the Zanesville Jail. The City Council approved Monday first reading of an ordinance to purchase a full body scanner capable of detecting weapons, explosives, drugs, electronic devices, and liquids. The estimated cost for the system is $129,000 and includes installation, training, tech support and a two-year warranty.
ZANESVILLE, OH
Paula Sue "Susie" McElroy

She was born June 9, 1960 in Cambridge, daughter of the late Paul McElroy Sr. and Patsy (Clewell) McElroy. Susie was the former owner of Korte’s Tavern. She most recently was employed at Cracker Barrel of Cambridge. She attended Meadowbrook High School. She was a member of the Buffalo...
CAMBRIDGE, OH
Guernsey County Juvenile Probation office temporarily moving

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – Effective Tuesday, June 21, the Guernsey County Juvenile Probation Department will be temporarily relocating to 405 Wheeling Avenue in Cambridge. The building is next to the Prosecutor’s Office. The department will be at this address for approximately the next three months while their current office space in the Courthouse is being renovated.
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
Durward Charles "Dub" Barnhouse

Durward Charles “Dub” Barnhouse, 68 of Caldwell, Ohio. Durward Charles “Dub” Barnhouse, age 68, of Caldwell, Ohio, died Monday, June 13, 2022, at his home. He was born July 26, 1953, in Zanesville, son of the late John William and Marian D. Jennings Barnhouse. Dub was a 1971 graduate of Caldwell High School. He was employed by the former Mahle Plant in Caldwell and as a custodian for Caldwell Elementary School. He owned and operated Barnhouse Garage in Caldwell for many years. Dub was a member of the Caldwell Church of Christ. He drove and built stock cars for 31 years, driving #17 for many years and then later #59. He coached biddy league basketball and little league baseball in Caldwell.
CALDWELL, OH
Arson suspected in downtown Cambridge apartment fire

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – Late Tuesday evening, the Cambridge Fire Department responded to 916 Wheeling Ave in reference to a structure fire. It was first reported that two children were in the apartment building, but were finally discovered outside in a truck after officers retrieved a fire extinguisher and put the fire out.
CAMBRIDGE, OH

