Sinton Green: Plan to turn barns into five new homes

Archaeologists working on an HS2 site have discovered a burial ground containing nearly 140 graves, including a skeleton with a weapon still embedded in it.The site, in Wendover, Buckinghamshire, contained 138 graves, with 141 regular burials and five cremation burials, which makes it one of the largest Anglo-Saxon burial grounds ever uncovered in Britain.A skeleton, thought to be male, was found with a sharp iron object embedded into its spine, which experts believe may have caused or factored into his death.The man was thought to be between 17-24 at the time of death and was examined by specialist osteologists who...
