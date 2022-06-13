Sinton Green: Plan to turn barns into five new homes

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. Given that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spent some $3 million of British taxpayers’ money renovating, subsequently grudgingly repaid, a house called Frogmore Cottage, one has to wonder if the royals have a different definition of the word “cottage” than the rest of us. The latest royals to take up cottage life are Prince William and Kate Middleton, who are moving into Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor estate, which looks disconcertingly like a trophy four-bedroom period home to the casual observer. The Windsors apparently view the place with a “This old thing?” insouciance, however. A source told British tabloid the Sun: “Kate and William were very keen for a modest home to start their new lives in Windsor. Adelaide Cottage fits the bill because it is a four-bedroom home and they do not need any more as they have no live-in staff. They were adamant they didn’t want anything too showy or anything that needed renovating or extra security so as not to be a burden on the taxpayer.” How good to see the royals are embracing the goal of not unduly burdening the taxpayer—not always the most evident trait of the royal existence.

