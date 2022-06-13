ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sinton Green: Plan to turn barns into five new homes

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA plan to convert a number of barns in Worcestershire into five new homes has been put forward. The homes would be built at Noken Farm, in Sinton Green, near Worcester, which has been farmed...

www.bbc.com

CNBC

This couple bought and renovated a 109-year-old mansion for less than $500,000. Now it's worth $900,000–take a look inside

When Abby Brothers first saw the Page Mansion listed for sale online, she knew she had found a forever home. But the 6,000-square-foot house in Aberdeen, North Carolina, wasn't livable yet. The six-bedroom mansion – which had been vacant for roughly 40 years – had shattered windows and collapsing floors. Not ones to shy away from a project, Abby, 31, and her husband Trey Brothers, 33, paid $155,000 for the property in 2018, charmed by the home's structural integrity, grand staircases and vintage furniture.
ABERDEEN, NC
LiveScience

Face of wealthy Bronze-Age Bohemian woman revealed in stunning reconstruction

Researchers have reconstructed the face of a petite, dark-haired woman who was among the richest residents of Bronze-Age Bohemia. The woman was buried with five bronze bracelets, two gold earrings and a three-strand necklace of more than 400 amber beads. Also entombed with her were three bronze sewing needles. She was part of the Únětice culture, a group of peoples from early Bronze Age Central Europe known for their metal artifacts, including ax-heads, daggers, bracelets and twisted-metal necklaces called torcs.
SCIENCE
TheDailyBeast

William and Kate to Move to Four-Bedroom ‘Cottage’ That Is, Like, Really Tiny, for Them

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. Given that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spent some $3 million of British taxpayers’ money renovating, subsequently grudgingly repaid, a house called Frogmore Cottage, one has to wonder if the royals have a different definition of the word “cottage” than the rest of us. The latest royals to take up cottage life are Prince William and Kate Middleton, who are moving into Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor estate, which looks disconcertingly like a trophy four-bedroom period home to the casual observer. The Windsors apparently view the place with a “This old thing?” insouciance, however. A source told British tabloid the Sun: “Kate and William were very keen for a modest home to start their new lives in Windsor. Adelaide Cottage fits the bill because it is a four-bedroom home and they do not need any more as they have no live-in staff. They were adamant they didn’t want anything too showy or anything that needed renovating or extra security so as not to be a burden on the taxpayer.” How good to see the royals are embracing the goal of not unduly burdening the taxpayer—not always the most evident trait of the royal existence.
ENTERTAINMENT
BBC

Cost of living: Landlords fear 'massive housing crisis'

Landlords said they fear many will sell up and stop renting homes due to Wales' new housing rules. Longer "no fault" eviction periods are part of a number of changes, set to be introduced in December. The Welsh government said it would do all it could to ensure landlords had...
HOMELESS
natureworldnews.com

European History on Mummies Reveal Disturbing Practice of Cannibalism

Historically, Europeans were driven up with a crazy belief about cannibalism, at the time when they became obsessively fond with Egyptian mummies. Apparently, dug-up human remains are good for the health and could cure illnesses. Their fascination by ancient Egyptian mummies had grown from the Middle Ages to the 19th century, which went on for centuries.
SCIENCE
BBC

Shop caught selling fake cigarettes down chute still open

A shop that sold bogus cigarettes from a flat by passing packets down a chute has remained open six months after losing its licence because the case has been held up in the courts. More than 17,000 cigarettes and 2.75kg of tobacco were found above the Euro Market store in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Pembroke Castle cave dig may uncover more evidence of Ice Age life

Archaeologists are preparing to excavate a cave under a castle with hopes of finding fresh evidence of life during the Ice Age. A small dig at Pembroke Castle's Wogan Cavern last summer found hints of early prehistoric material including woolly mammoth bones. Starting next week, they will uncover a larger...
SCIENCE
BBC

Missguided shoppers will not get refunds for returns

Missguided shoppers left out-of-pocket after the fashion brand failed won't get their money back, say the administrators winding up the company. Teneo, which is running the business until new owner Frasers Group takes over, said the company won't be able to honour refunds to customers. It means shoppers like Steph...
BUSINESS
IFLScience

Jewelry, Personal Hygiene Kits, And 141 Anglo-Saxon Burials Uncovered In England

The HS2 high-speed rail link project is an ongoing momentum infrastructure project aiming to connect London to the North-West by high-speed rail lines. With the project looking toward the future, it is also revealing secrets of the past. More than 1,000 archaeologists have been employed to excavate over 60 sites and they have recently made an exciting discovery of national significance in Wendover, Buckinghamshire: 141 Anglo Saxon burial sites dating back to the 5th and 6th century.
LIFESTYLE
BBC

Brancaster: Dog rescued after becoming stuck in sea

A "very lucky" dog was rescued by a local lifeboat station after he was caught in a fast-flowing channel in the sea. RNLI Hunstanton received a call at 05:50 BST on Wednesday to a woman and her dog at Brancaster, Norfolk, who found themselves in trouble. The lifeboat crew located...
ANIMALS
BBC

Birmingham: Student paramedic's work gone in car theft

A student paramedic said she would have to give up spending summer with her children to repeat her studies after her university work was stolen. A crucial document was in Stephanie Adams' car which was taken from outside her home in Kitts Green, Birmingham, on Wednesday. She said the material...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

HS2 archaeologists find Anglo-Saxon burial ground containing nearly 140 graves

Archaeologists working on an HS2 site have discovered a burial ground containing nearly 140 graves, including a skeleton with a weapon still embedded in it.The site, in Wendover, Buckinghamshire, contained 138 graves, with 141 regular burials and five cremation burials, which makes it one of the largest Anglo-Saxon burial grounds ever uncovered in Britain.A skeleton, thought to be male, was found with a sharp iron object embedded into its spine, which experts believe may have caused or factored into his death.The man was thought to be between 17-24 at the time of death and was examined by specialist osteologists who...
SCIENCE
BBC

Historians back bid to have medieval church remains listed

Historians and archaeologists are backing calls for the remains of a medieval church to be formally listed. Flintwork dating from the 11th Century was recently discovered in a former stable and storage shed in Cherry Tree Yard in Norwich. The remains are of St Olave's Church, with map and land...
RELIGION
BBC

Fire service warning over open-water swimming

People have been warned not to swim in open water as temperatures soar. Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said swimming in lakes, rivers and canals could cause muscle cramps and shock as the water often remained cold even in heatwaves. The service also encouraged parents to ensure their children were...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Fire crews tackling 'hot spots' at Nechells recycling plant

Firefighters are still tackling "hot spots" at the scene of a recycling plant blaze five days after it broke out. West Midlands Fire Service declared a major incident at Smurfit Kappa in Nechells, Birmingham, on Sunday. On Friday, it said, an increase in wind speed meant additional smoke was being...
ACCIDENTS

