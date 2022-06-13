ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Nechells recycling plant fire sees cardboard go up in flames

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 100 firefighters have been tackling a large blaze at a recycling plant. West Midlands Fire Service was called to the Smurfit Kappa recycling plant, in Nechells, Birmingham, at 19:40 BST on Sunday. It said 30 appliances had been sent due to the scale of the fire. Area...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

The Independent

Thousands of tons of paper and card ablaze at recycling plant

About 8,000 tons of paper and cardboard have gone up in flames at a recycling plant.Up to 110 firefighters had been tackling the blaze at the Smurfit Kappa storage yard in the Nechells area on the outskirts of Birmingham city centre, at its height, West Midlands Fire Service said.Dramatic drone footage, shot at night-time and later released by the brigade, showed the scale of the incident.Emergency services were first called to the site off Mount Street at about 7.40pm on Sunday.More than 30 fire appliances were deployed to the scene and 8,000 litres of water a minute were being pumped...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Ely car roof caved in by heavy brick load

Police were left almost speechless when they stopped a car carrying such a heavy load of bricks, the vehicle's roof had partially caved in. The Toyota was stopped in New Barns Road, in Ely, Cambridgeshire, at the weekend. The driver was reported for having no insurance, dangerous driving and carrying...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Fire crews tackling 'hot spots' at Nechells recycling plant

Firefighters are still tackling "hot spots" at the scene of a recycling plant blaze five days after it broke out. West Midlands Fire Service declared a major incident at Smurfit Kappa in Nechells, Birmingham, on Sunday. On Friday, it said, an increase in wind speed meant additional smoke was being...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Fire service warning over open-water swimming

People have been warned not to swim in open water as temperatures soar. Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said swimming in lakes, rivers and canals could cause muscle cramps and shock as the water often remained cold even in heatwaves. The service also encouraged parents to ensure their children were...
ACCIDENTS
CBS DFW

Ford issues 3 recalls including one for engine fire risk

DETROIT (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Ford is asking the owners of some 350,000 vehicles to take them to dealers for repairs involving three separate recalls, including one advising to park outdoors because of an engine fire risk.Ford says in government documents posted May 19 that it doesn't know what's causing fires in some 2021 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs.But the company says fires can happen even while the engines are off. Ford has reports of 16 fires under the hood, 14 in rental company vehicles. One person was burned. It's recommending that the SUVs be parked outdoors and away from buildings....
DETROIT, TX
Daily Mail

Woman, 45, paralysed from the neck down was stuck on a plane at Gatwick for 90 minutes after a wheelchair 'promptly' arrived to pick her up... but no staff were available to push it

A woman paralysed from the neck down was stuck on a plane at Gatwick Airport for more than 90 minutes because no staff turned up to push her wheelchair . Victoria Brignell, 45, was returning home following a holiday in Malta on Saturday when a wheelchair was readied for her upon arrival.
TRAVEL
The Independent

‘Hero’ father drowns after rescuing children caught in riptide

A heroic father has died after rescuing a group of children caught in a riptide off the coast of Wales.Hywel Morgan, 47, raced into action after the youngsters got into difficulty in the sea at Poppit Sands, St Dogmaels, Ceredigion, on Friday.Mr Morgan, who was known as Hyw by family and friends, was recovered from the waters but could not be saved by emergency services.The two children were taken to hospital to be checked over following the incident, Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed.Officers were called to the beach at around 8.40pm by paramedics who reported that a number of people had been...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

British tourist crushed to death in Turkey

A British tourist on holiday in Turkey has been killed by a driver who lost control.Patricia Bernadette Ward, 71, was hit by a car on Saturday in the city of Bodrum, in the south-west, while on holiday with friends, according to local news sites in Turkey.It has been reported that Ms Ward was walking back to her hotel at around 2am when the driver lost control of the steering wheel, mounted the pavement, crashed into a bollard and pinned the 71-year-old against a wall.Emergency services declared Ms Ward dead at the scene.Turkish news site Sabah said Ms Ward’s body was taken to Bodrum State Hospital and then to the Mugla Forensic Medicine Institution, and that the driver was taken into custody.A spokesperson for the Foreign Office said: “We are supporting the family of a British woman who died in Turkey and are in contact with the local authorities.” Read More Two British fighters sentenced to death by Russian separatists - live
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Police probe deaths of two people ‘strapped into wheelchairs’ as boat capsized

Police have launched an investigation into the deaths of two people who were reportedly strapped into wheelchairs when the boat they were on capsized.Devon and Cornwall Police and the Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MIAB) have opened parallel probes into the accident on Roadford Lake, near Okehampton.The alarm was raised when the boat, carrying six people, capsized at about 1.30pm on Wednesday.Four people were rescued but two remained missing and their bodies were recovered from the water 24 hours later. Two of those rescued were taken to hospital, where one remains in a critical condition.The people who died have not...
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

