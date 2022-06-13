ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chestertown, MD

BSO will perform in Kent as part of Music for Maryland Tour

By Trish McGee
Kent County News
Kent County News
 4 days ago

CHESTERTOWN — As part of its Music for Maryland Tour, the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra will perform Saturday night, Aug. 6 in Chestertown's Wilmer Park.

The BSO is visiting all 24 of Maryland's jurisdictions (23 counties and Baltimore City) over the next three summers.

The BSO will travel to six counties in the first leg of the Music for Maryland Tour. Showcasing the orchestra as one owned by the entire State of Maryland, performances are curated to celebrate each county’s hometown pride.

Blue skies, sailboats and flying flags set the scene as the BSO makes its final stop on the first leg of the tour in Kent County.

Led by Assistant Conductor Jonathan Rush, the performance in Kent will celebrate the county’s waterfront with Jonathan Leshnoff’s Dancing Blue Crabs.

The orchestra will close the program with John Williams' Superman March, in recognition of "Clark Kent" and as a lighthearted dedication to the county’s name.

The BSO also is approaching the Music for Maryland Tour as a means to engage in mini-residencies across the state. The BSO will share a free Peter and the Wolf program featuring BSO musicians and narrator Wordsmith, the BSO’s artistic partner, curated explicitly for young listeners and their families.

Here, the family performance will take place at 11 a.m. Aug. 6 at the Chestertown Farmers Market.

The concert in Wilmer Park will begin at 7 p.m.

Music for Maryland Tour reservations are pay-what-you-wish encouraged, but not required.

For more information and ticket reservations, visit BSOmusic.org/Summer.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kent County, MD
Government
City
Chestertown, MD
Local
Maryland Entertainment
County
Kent County, MD
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Chestertown, MD
Entertainment
City
Baltimore, MD
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Entertainment
Chestertown, MD
Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Williams
Person
Jonathan Rush
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Kent County News

Kent County News

Kent County, MD
173
Followers
353
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

Kent County News is a weekly newspaper published in Chestertown, Maryland. The paper is published once a week on Thursday.

 https://www.myeasternshoremd.com/kent_county_news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy