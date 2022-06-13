BSO will perform in Kent as part of Music for Maryland Tour

CHESTERTOWN — As part of its Music for Maryland Tour, the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra will perform Saturday night, Aug. 6 in Chestertown's Wilmer Park.

The BSO is visiting all 24 of Maryland's jurisdictions (23 counties and Baltimore City) over the next three summers.

The BSO will travel to six counties in the first leg of the Music for Maryland Tour. Showcasing the orchestra as one owned by the entire State of Maryland, performances are curated to celebrate each county’s hometown pride.

Blue skies, sailboats and flying flags set the scene as the BSO makes its final stop on the first leg of the tour in Kent County.

Led by Assistant Conductor Jonathan Rush, the performance in Kent will celebrate the county’s waterfront with Jonathan Leshnoff’s Dancing Blue Crabs.

The orchestra will close the program with John Williams' Superman March, in recognition of "Clark Kent" and as a lighthearted dedication to the county’s name.

The BSO also is approaching the Music for Maryland Tour as a means to engage in mini-residencies across the state. The BSO will share a free Peter and the Wolf program featuring BSO musicians and narrator Wordsmith, the BSO’s artistic partner, curated explicitly for young listeners and their families.

Here, the family performance will take place at 11 a.m. Aug. 6 at the Chestertown Farmers Market.

The concert in Wilmer Park will begin at 7 p.m.

Music for Maryland Tour reservations are pay-what-you-wish encouraged, but not required.

For more information and ticket reservations, visit BSOmusic.org/Summer.