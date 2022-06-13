ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HBO Max Cancels ‘Made For Love’ After Two Seasons

By Ryan Shepard
 4 days ago
Romance is not in the air over at HBO Max. The streaming service has made the decision to cut Cristin Milioti’s Made For Love short after two seasons. “We are tremendously grateful for the truly spectacular journey of these past two seasons, courtesy of...

Tessa Thompson Stars In The ‘Westworld’ Season Four Trailer

HBO has unleashed the official trailer for season four of their hit sci-fi drama, Westworld. Details regarding the plot of the new season are few and far between, but The Hollywood Reporter tells viewers that this new chapter will be “a dark odyssey about the fate of sentient life on Earth.”
TV SERIES
Cristin Milioti
Ridley Scott
Mike Epps, Wanda Sykes Lead ‘The Upshaws’ Season Two Trailer

At a time when it feels like many Netflix series are struggling to make it past season one without being canceled, Mike Epps and Wanda Sykes have caught fire with The Upshaws. The family comedy earned a second season renewal after posting strong viewership numbers and earning a Primetime Emmy Award nomination. Now, it’s time for Epps and Sykes to recreate their magic with a new set of episodes. As the season two premiere date nears, Netflix has unveiled the first look at the new season.
TV SERIES
Tiffany Haddish And Ali Wong Return With The ‘Tuca & Bertie’ Season Three Trailer

Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong are gearing up for yet another season of Tuca & Bertie. While all of the characters are animals, Tuca and Bertie will deal with very human problems in the third chapter of this comedy. Both characters are battling with anxiety, the reality of getting older, self-doubt and much more as they move through life. Along the way, there will be more than a few absurd moments and hilarious jokes, but they will always have each other’s backs.
TV SERIES
Giancarlo Esposito, Niecy Nash, Sharon Stone & More Star In Lena Waithe’s ‘Beauty’ Trailer

2021 proved to be an exciting year for Lena Waithe. Not only did she return to produce several episodes of Masters of None, but she also launched a new series on Amazon Prime and directed a pair of music videos for Davion Farris. Not to mention, she appeared in Tab Time and Big Mouth. After a strong run in 2021, Waithe has hit the ground running yet again. She recently appeared in The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder and now she’s turning her attention toward Netflix.
MOVIES
Netflix Launches ‘Squid Game’ Reality Spin-Off Series

What will people do for $4.56 million? Netflix is about to find out. Inspired by Squid Game, the streaming service has officially launched “the biggest reality competition series ever.” Hosted by Netflix, 456 contestants will go through a series of challenges as they compete, build alliances and develop strategies in hopes of walking away with the grand prize.
TV SERIES
Netflix Shares The First Teaser For Season Two Of ‘Squid Game’

Very few shows or films have captured the imagination of viewers around the world quite like Squid Game. In a matter of days, the thrilling saga from Hwang Dong-Hyuk not only shot up the charts on Netflix, but it also sparked social media discourse, inspired late-night comedy skits and much more. To no one’s surprise, Netflix and Hwang Dong-Hyuk have signed on for yet another installment of the popular series. Earlier today, Hwang Dong-Hyuk and Netflix made things official by sharing the first teaser for season two.
TV SERIES
Oprah Winfrey, Issa Rae & Chlöe Bailey To Appear In OWN’s Upcoming Docuseries, ‘The Hair Tales’

OWN and Onyx Collective are reportedly working on a new documentary series called The Hair Tales. A recent report from Bre Williams of Shadow & Act indicates that the upcoming series will offer “an honest and layered look into the complex culture of Black hair and, ultimately, Black women’s identity, creativity, and contributions to society — all delivered with a rare mix of intelligence, humor, style, joy and justice.” Along the way, the series will feature commentary from a number of stars, including Oprah Winfrey, Issa Rae, Chlöe Bailey and others.
TV & VIDEOS
Travel Ahead In Time With Netflix’s ‘The Future Of’ Trailer

Have you ever wondered what the future is like? Well, you’re not the only one. Around the world, thousands of people are wondering if it’s possible to live forever or if we’re ever going to have flying cars. In this upcoming series from Netflix, all of those questions will be answered. The streaming giant’s new show, The Future Of, will dive deep into the hypothetical events of the future. In the end, they’ll answer the all-important question in each scenario. Is it possible?
TV SERIES
TV Series
Entertainment
TV & Videos
Amazon Teases Two Spinoff Series For ‘The Boys’

For years, Marvel has evolved with the exponential growth of its cinematic universe known as the MCU. Now, it appears that Amazon Prime will take a page out of Marvel’s book with the growth of its superhero-led universe. The streaming platform has enjoyed the growth of its latest superhero series, The Boys, over the last few years, but it won’t stop there. A recent report from Variety indicated that Amazon Prime is gearing up to launch the Vought Cinematic Universe or VCU. The cinematic endeavor has begun with The Boys and will continue with not one, but two spinoff series. The first of two spinoff series is an animated anthology called The Boys Presents: Diabolical which was launched in March. The second spinoff series will be a superhero saga centered around college students. However, it doesn’t have a title as of yet.
TV SERIES
FOX Sets Premiere Date For ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’

At 22 years old, Jennifer Hudson was an aspiring singer from Chicago, Illinois who made her way in front of Randy Jackson, Paula Adul and Simon Cowell during the third season of American Idol. While she didn’t end up winning that season of the musical competition series, she made it clear to everyone watching at home that she was a star. In the 18 years that have passed, she has proven time and time again that she was the phenomenon that many believed her to be. Not only has she dropped four studio albums, but she has also collaborated with Beyoncé, Quincy Jones and Ne-Yo. Beyond music, Hudson has built a film resumé that includes appearances in Sex and the City, Dreamgirls and Respect. Now, she’ll take the next step in her astounding career.
CHICAGO, IL
Trevante Rhodes Stars In Hulu’s ‘MIKE’ Teaser

Ding, ding! It’s time for the first round and Trevante Rhodes is ready to deliver punishment as the heavyweight champion. Hulu has shared the first look at Rhodes’ portrayal of Mike Tyson in the upcoming series, Mike. The limited series will examine Tyson’s upbringing, his rise to stardom, his fall from the top and his efforts to rebuild his life. Along the way, Rhodes will bring to life some of Tyson’s greatest fights and darkest moments.
TV & VIDEOS
Beyoncé Sets Release Date For ‘Renaissance’

Beyoncé woke her rabid fan base up in the middle of the night and set the internet ablaze with a simple, three-word message. “Beyoncé. RENAISSANCE. July 29,” a message from TIDAL reads. Alongside the major announcement, TIDAL shared pre-save and pre-add options through Spotify and Apple. The...
MUSIC
Here’s How You Can Listen To Drake’s ‘Table For One’ Show On SiriusXM Tonight

Simply put, it’s been a wild day in the world of entertainment. First, Beyoncé popped up in the wee hours of the morning to announce that her upcoming album will drop next month. Hours later, the world of film and television inundated viewers with news regarding the Dirty Dancing reboot, Marilyn Monroe Netflix series, Huey P. Newton series on Apple and much more. Then, it happened. As the world of sports was preparing for Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Finals, Drake revealed that he would drop his seventh studio album, Honestly, Nevermind, at midnight.
MUSIC
YouTube Music Introduces Seasonal Recap Playlists

YouTube Music has an early surprise for its subscribers. Building upon its annual wrap-up playlists, the streaming platform has introduced seasonal playlists for each subscriber. Instead of learning what their most played songs are at the end of each year, listeners can find out what their favorite songs of the spring, summer, fall and winter are.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Sony Sets Release Date For ‘Gran Turismo’ Movie

For decades, film studios have worked to bring video games to the silver screen and big screen. In recent years, HBO has adapted The Last Of Us into a premium series and Paramount Pictures has helped bring Sonic The Hedgehog to the big screen. Now, it appears that Sony is getting into the game with a film adaptation of Gran Turismo. Deadline has reported that the racing video game turned drama film will hit theaters on August 11, 2023.
VIDEO GAMES
