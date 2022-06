WASHINGTON, D.C. — Governor Asa Hutchinson and Arkansas Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston last Tuesday joined Chief Scientist and Chairman of the Israel Innovation Authority Dr. Ami Appelbaum and Consul General of Israel to the Southwest Livia Link-Raviv to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the State of Arkansas and the Israel Innovation Authority. Under this agreement, Arkansas and Israel will promote and support cooperation in technological innovation, research, and development among businesses, corporations, research universities, and other entities within their borders.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO