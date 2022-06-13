ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Justin Roiland of 'Rick and Morty' Showcases Comedic FPS 'High On Life'

hypebeast.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJustin Roiland‘s — co-creator of Rick and Morty and the more recent Solar Opposites — Squanch Games has just released a full trailer to the upcoming High On Life game. This comedic first-person shooter was unveiled at the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase, and is described...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

Classic Anime Series 'Astroboy' Is Receiving a Reboot

The classic Japanese anime Astroboy is officially receiving a reboot. The series, which has largely been regarded as one of the best-selling manga series of all time, will be rebooted by the creator and director of Miraculous, Thomas Astruc. According to Variety, Astruc will be directing the new CGI-3D series,...
COMICS
hypebeast.com

Netflix Unveils First Look Images at 'Stranger Things' Season Four Vol. 2

Netflix is already gearing up for the release of Stranger Things season four, volume two with official first look images. The new images give audiences a look at what to expect from the characters uniting to prepare for the season’s upcoming dramatic conclusion. The images show that the characters still appear to be separated, each facing their own challenges and dilemmas including Eleven trying to regain her powers, Hopper still appears to try to escape to Russia and those left in Hawkins are looking for a way to defeat Vecna.
TV SERIES
hypebeast.com

Disney Is Offering a $110,000 USD Private Jet Trip to Every Disney Park in the World

Disney has officially unveiled its Disney Parks Around the World: A Private Jet Adventure package, a “bucket list adventure” priced at $110,000 USD per person. The tour, which is limited to 75 spots, includes private “VIP-configured” Boeing 757 jet trips, operated by Icelandair, to all 12 of Disney’s parks around the world for 24-days and will include a chef, three adventure guides, and a physician. Guests will also be dropping by some of the world’s wonders along the way, such as the Pyramids of Giza, the Eiffel Tower and the Taj Mahal, and will include exclusive tours around the Lucasfilm Campus and the Walt Disney Studios, and tour guests will be accompanied by three adventure guides, Disney VIPs, Imagineers, cultural experts and surprise guests.
TRAVEL
hypebeast.com

Bear Walker Revisits Pokémon Collaboration With New Skateboards

As part of an ongoing collaboration, Bear Walker Industries and the Pokémon Center have returned with another set of limited edition wood skateboards. Led by Bear Walker, his eponymous brand has a history of connecting with pop culture franchises including both Marvel and Pokémon, capturing the look of fan favorite characters with his handcrafted boards. Following up on his Pokémon Day release featuring artwork of Mew and Gyarados, Walker chose the Kanto starters of Bulbasaur, Charmander and Squirtle alongside his favorite Pokémon, Cubone, to be the subjects of interest this time around.
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hideo Kojima
Person
Justin Roiland
hypebeast.com

Five 'Spider-Man' Films Are Arriving on Disney+ This Week

Starting this week, Disney+ users in the U.K. will be able to watch five Spider-Man films from all three franchises on the streaming platform. Fans of the franchise will be able to have a binge-fest and relive the iconic Spider-Man portrayals from Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland in Spider-Man, Spider-Man 2, The Amazing Spider-Man, The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and Homecoming on Disney+ starting on Friday.
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

Marvel's 'Ironheart' Receives Promising Updates Regarding Cast Members

Marvel‘s upcoming Disney+ series Ironheart introduces several members to its cast and officially begins filming. According to reports, Manny Montana has joined the cast comprised of Anthony Ramos, Lyric Ross and Dominique Thorne, the latter of whom will play Riri Williams, a genius inventor and notorious for creating the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man. The roles of the other three, however, have been kept confidential as of now.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High On Life#Xbox Series X#Fps#Video Game#Bethesda Games Showcase#Xbox One#Xbox Game Studios
hypebeast.com

The 'Gran Turismo' Movie Plot Has Been Revealed

Announced alongside Horizon and God of War TV shows coming to streaming platforms, the Hollywood adaptation of Gran Turismo now has a plot. Building on the popularity of the racing simulation video game series from Polyphony Digital, the upcoming movie will focus on the competitive element of Gran Turismo. Reports...
TV SHOWS
hypebeast.com

An Official 'Harry Potter' Café Is Opening in Tokyo

An official Harry Potter cafe is opening in Tokyo. Celebrating the franchise’s success in the Japanese market, the cafe will offer fans souvenirs, photo-worthy wizard-themed food and drinks, and Hogwarts-themed decor. Items from sandwiches, fruit-flavored drinks, and desserts are offered up in the choice of Gryffindor, Slytherin, Huffle Puff,...
RESTAURANTS
hypebeast.com

Drake Has Launched a New Radio Show 'Table for One'

Drake is taking a shot at hosting a radio show with the new release of his Sirius XM Radio segment, Table for One. Hot off the release of his surprise seventh album, Honestly, Nevermind, Drake has already dropped a new project, this time turning to radio. Taking a page from his mentor Lil Wayne‘s book and fellow Canadian crooner, The Weeknd, Drake is starting his own radio show. The very first episode dropped last night on Sound 42 to promote his album. It is uncertain if Drake will regularly appear on the show or if this is a one-off project.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Instagram
hypebeast.com

Megan Thee Stallion Confirms Collab With Future for New Album

Megan Thee Stallion and Future have teamed up for a collaborative track entitled “Pressurelicious.”. In her recent Rolling Stone cover story, the Good News artist revealed that she considers the trap pioneer as one of her favorite rappers. “He just so f*cking ratchet!” she said. “He is unapologetically himself. I appreciate that about anybody who gets up and has to do anything in the public eye. Anybody who has to read about their life online every day and deal with so many energies and can put it out into their music and do it gracefully, I feel like you deserve your flowers.”
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Kid Cudi Announces Mysterious "Moonman's Landing" Event in Cleveland

A new festival might just be making its way to Cleveland this Fall. Multi-hyphenate Kid Cudi has recently taken to social media to announce a new event that is coming to the city in September. In a simple one-line Tweet, Kid Cudi wrote, “”Cleveland…where we goin? The moon” along with...
CLEVELAND, OH
hypebeast.com

'Starfield' Drops an Extensive 15-Minute Gameplay Trailer

With a 2023 release window set for Starfield, Bethesda has finally released a first look at the highly anticipated title’s gameplay. Dropping a 15-minute video during the Xbox showcase last week, the video game studio gave fans an extensive walkthrough of what Starfield will look and feel like. Much...
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

'Overwatch 2' Goes Free-to-Play and Removes Loot Boxes

Blizzard has now confirmed during its reveal event that Overwatch 2 will go free-to-play when it releases this October. Aside from being a completely free title, the video game developer has finally decided to remove loot boxes, instead opting for what it calls “an all-new and consistently updated in-game shop” where you’ll be able to buy everything from skins to emotes to sprays. There’ll also be optional paid Battle Passes which give players access to “new content including new heroes, game modes, maps, cosmetics, and more.”
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

Drake Drops Wedding-Themed Visuals for "Falling Back"

Hot off the release of his surprise seventh new album, Honestly, Nevermind, Drake has dropped a wedding-themed music video for the track “Falling Back.”. The visuals see Drake return to his acting roots as he weds several women in an elaborate ceremony that also sees fellow Canadians Tristan Thompson make a cameo appearance alongside his mom Sandi Graham. Prior to putting a ring on each of the ladies, Drake shares a special moment with each, performing their unique handshakes. Right around the 1:50 mark, as he readies another handshake, a “Free YSL” message appears on the screen, showing support for Young Thug, Gunna and others who have recently been arrested in Georgia for RICO charges. This is not the only time he brings up the case, as he raps in the track “Sticky,” to “free Big Slime out the cage.” The visuals were directed by Director X and executive produced by Taj Critchlow & Fuliane Petikyan.
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

Watch 21-Minutes of 'Street Fighter 6' Gameplay

Joining the Guile gameplay we recently received, we now have a 21-minute video showing gameplay from Street Fighter 6. Shown at the Summer Game Fest Play Days digital game event, the new video shows the movesets of Ryu, Chun-Li, Luke, and Jamie. Sharing the frenetic gameplay set to come in...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy