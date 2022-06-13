Justin Roiland of 'Rick and Morty' Showcases Comedic FPS 'High On Life'

Megan Thee Stallion and Future have teamed up for a collaborative track entitled “Pressurelicious.”. In her recent Rolling Stone cover story, the Good News artist revealed that she considers the trap pioneer as one of her favorite rappers. “He just so f*cking ratchet!” she said. “He is unapologetically himself. I appreciate that about anybody who gets up and has to do anything in the public eye. Anybody who has to read about their life online every day and deal with so many energies and can put it out into their music and do it gracefully, I feel like you deserve your flowers.”

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO