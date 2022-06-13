Excessive Heat Watch issued for Berrien, Branch, Cass, Hillsdale, St. Joseph by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 19:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-14 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Koochiching; St. Louis The National Weather Service in Duluth MN has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Koochiching County in north central Minnesota Northwestern St. Louis County in northeastern Minnesota * Until 815 PM CDT. * At 742 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Kabetogama, or 16 miles southeast of International Falls, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Kabetogama around 755 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Kabetogama Lake, Rainy Lake East, Rainy Lake West and Voyageurs National Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

KOOCHICHING COUNTY, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO