GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — KREX confirmed Garfield County Sheriff’s Office is in the midst of a river rescue underway in Garfield County near New Castle. Garfield County’s Swift Water Rescue Team is currently on scene and looking for someone who is missing in the water. Garfield County Sheriff’s Office has not yet confirmed who […]

GARFIELD COUNTY, CO ・ 22 HOURS AGO