Warriors vs. Celtics: Top photos from Steph Curry's 43 point performance in Game 4 of NBA Finals

With the Golden State Warriors trailing 2-1 in the NBA Finals, Steph Curry turned in a scorching performance in Game 4 against the Boston Celtics to even the series, 2-2.

The reigning Western Conference Finals MVP erupted for 43 points on 14-of-26 shooting from the floor with seven triples from beyond the arc. Curry tacked on 10 boards to record a double-double while

43-point performance on 14-of-26 shooting from the floor with seven 3-pointers. Curry added 10 rebounds as the Warriors secured a much-needed 107-97 victory to even the series 2-2.

Behind Curry, Andrew Wiggins recorded an impressive double-double of his own with 17 points and 16 boards against the Celtics in Game 4.

The series will now shift back to the Bay Area for Game 5 with the Celtics and Warriors tied at 2-2.

Here’s a look at some of the top photos from Friday’s contest in Boston.