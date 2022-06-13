ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Warriors vs. Celtics: Top photos from Steph Curry's 43 point performance in Game 4 of NBA Finals

By Tommy Call III
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ddOBR_0g8qgMLu00

With the Golden State Warriors trailing 2-1 in the NBA Finals, Steph Curry turned in a scorching performance in Game 4 against the Boston Celtics to even the series, 2-2.

The reigning Western Conference Finals MVP erupted for 43 points on 14-of-26 shooting from the floor with seven triples from beyond the arc. Curry tacked on 10 boards to record a double-double while

43-point performance on 14-of-26 shooting from the floor with seven 3-pointers. Curry added 10 rebounds as the Warriors secured a much-needed 107-97 victory to even the series 2-2.

Behind Curry, Andrew Wiggins recorded an impressive double-double of his own with 17 points and 16 boards against the Celtics in Game 4.

The series will now shift back to the Bay Area for Game 5 with the Celtics and Warriors tied at 2-2.

Here’s a look at some of the top photos from Friday’s contest in Boston.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WPa30_0g8qgMLu00
© David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TMZ.com

Steph Curry's 3-Year-Old, Canon, Dribbles Two Balls At Once, Just Like Daddy!

The NBA could be in serious trouble in 16 years ... 'cause Stephen Curry's 3-year-old son is already following in his papa's footsteps and showing off his incredible dribbling skills!!. Steph's wife, Ayesha, posted the clip on Tuesday ... with Canon mimicking Steph's iconic pregame ritual. "Canon Jack out here...
NBA
The Spun

Look: Video Of Steph Curry's 3-Year-Old Son Goes Viral

Basketball runs in the Curry family's blood, there's no doubt about it. Earlier this week, Ayesha Curry posted a video of her son, Canon, dribbling two basketballs at the same time. Her caption for the post said, "Canon Jack out here stuntin like his daddy." The NBA world quickly pointed...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Local
California Basketball
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
People

Shaquille O'Neal and Ex Shaunie's Relationship Timeline

Shaquille O'Neal had a Hall of Fame-worthy professional basketball career, spanning two decades and six NBA teams. But when it comes to his personal life, the 7-ft., 1-in. center said he has his "regrets" — specifically, the end of his seven-year marriage to Shaunie O'Neal, who has since remarried.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Andrew Wiggins
ClutchPoints

Lakers star LeBron James sends warning to rest of NBA about Anthony Davis amid criticism

The Los Angeles Lakers are coming off one of their worst seasons in years, finishing 16 games below .500 and missing out on the postseason and Play-In Tournament. While LeBron James showed out in a big way, his running mate, Anthony Davis, once again struggled to stay healthy. That has resulted in tons of criticism, […] The post Lakers star LeBron James sends warning to rest of NBA about Anthony Davis amid criticism appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Stephen A. Smith slaps Celtics with brutal truth about Stephen Curry’s poor Game 5 with Warriors

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry had a bad Game 5 on Monday night, but veteran commentator Stephen A. Smith is not convinced it is because of the Boston Celtics’ defense. Curry went 0-of-9 from 3-point line in the contest, finishing with just 16 points along with four rebounds and eight assists. It ended the […] The post Stephen A. Smith slaps Celtics with brutal truth about Stephen Curry’s poor Game 5 with Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
fadeawayworld.net

'Fake Klay Thompson' Gets A Call From Brooklyn Nets Owner To Play For The Team After Being Banned For Life From Chase Center: "They Don’t Want You In Golden State. Come Play In Brooklyn!"

In the success of the Golden State Warriors over the last decade or so, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson have arguably played the biggest role. The Splash Brothers changed the game with their incredible 3-point shooting ability. This also led to the popularity of the two soaring through the heights....
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Warriors#Nba Finals#The Boston Celtics
People

Nia Long and Ime Udoka's Relationship Timeline

All roads lead back to Boston — at least, for Nia Long and Ime Udoka they do. The Fatal Affair actress and the former professional basketball player first met in Boston back in 2010, after work brought them both there by chance. They were introduced by a mutual friend, and from that point on, the couple was inseparable — despite Udoka's NBA coaching jobs taking him to cities like San Antonio, Philadelphia and Brooklyn, and Long's acting career having her film all over the country.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Jaylen Brown sends strong challenge to Celtics fans ahead of Game 6 vs. Warriors

The Boston Celtics let a big one slip away on Monday night when they allowed the Golden State Warriors to escape with a 104-94 win in Game 5 of the NBA Finals. The Celtics mounted a tremendous comeback in the third period and they did a masterful job in holding back Stephen Curry throughout the […] The post Jaylen Brown sends strong challenge to Celtics fans ahead of Game 6 vs. Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
fadeawayworld.net

Nick Young Says Andrew Bynum Wasn’t Interested In Playing Basketball: “He Used To Drive In His Ferrari That He Couldn’t Fit In. He Was Outside The Arena Just Doing Donuts In The Ferrari In The Snow.“

The Los Angeles Lakers seem to have a knack for finding amazing talents and nurturing them into superstars. They did that with Magic Johnson and Kobe Bryant. In exchange, the two players became superstars in their respective careers and did a lot for the franchise. Back during the 2005 NBA...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Warriors Tweet Out Viral Photo Of Steph Curry Before Game 6

The Warriors are back in Boston where they will play the Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night at the TD Garden. On Monday, the Warriros took Game 5 of the series by a score of 104-94 to take a 3-2 lead. If they beat the...
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

121K+
Followers
165K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy