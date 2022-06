Last week, the House passed a "gun reform" package that's unlikely to pass the Senate. Then, a bipartisan group of senators struck a deal on modest "gun reform" proposals with better prospects. Whatever your take on the merits of these bills, describing legislative proposals for restrictive measures as "reform" is a jarring use of the word—especially after recent national discussions about reducing criminalization as part of a genuine effort to reform the criminal justice system. Real gun reform should involve efforts to minimize conflicts between government enforcers and the public by doing away with intrusive restrictions on people who have done no harm to others.

