U.S. Politics

So Much for Free Speech? Truth Social Reportedly Banning Users Posting About the Jan. 6 Hearings

By Isabella James
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer President Donald Trump's social media app, Truth Social, has reportedly banned users who have posted about the Jan. 6 hearings. It should be noted that the Trump is key figure in those hearings. Users who have been banned from the app, which was launched after the former president...

