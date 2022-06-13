ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Bragg, CA

Shots Fired, Female Sitting on Porch Yelling – Fort Bragg Police Logs 06.11.2022

By Judy Valadao
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and...

Body Found Where Boonville Man Went Missing—Law Enforcement Investigating

This early afternoon brings a troubling update regarding the search for missing Boonville man Jesus Mendoza. Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Captain Greg Van Patten told us that Mendoza’s family had located a deceased subject “submerged in water” near Hendy Woods State Park, the location the missing man was last seen on the late afternoon of Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
BOONVILLE, CA
ksro.com

Santa Rosa Police Arrest Homeless Man for Stabbing Another to Death

A 46-year-old homeless man has been arrested for the stabbing death of another homeless man in Santa Rosa. Last night, a third party called police to the area of Barham Avenue and Santa Rosa Avenue where they found a deceased male with a stab wound. Police responded and confirmed the report and also located the suspect in the area, Joel Rivera, who was arrested without incident. The motive for the stabbing is still under investigation. The 64-year-old deceased’s name is not being released at this time.
SANTA ROSA, CA
mendofever.com

Boonville Man Missing Three Days—Last Seen in Hendy Woods Accompanied by Multiple Unknown Subjects

25-year-old Boonville man Jesus Mendoza’s family is worried. He was last seen in the early evening of Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Philo’s Hendy Woods State Park. His sister, Jennifer Mendoza, told us a witness saw Jesus with an “unknown” group of three men and five women around in the Hendy Woods area and they have not seen or heard from him since.
BOONVILLE, CA
crimevoice.com

DUI collision suspect allegedly fought with witnesses, cops

A Sonoma County man was recently arrested on suspicion of hit-and-run and felony DUI, according to police. On the night of Saturday, June 11, police were called to the area of Kentucky and Washington Streets in Petaluma for a report of a collision. Responding officers discovered that multiple vehicles had been involved in the collision and that a pedestrian had also been struck, police said.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Cement Truck Blocks Fountaingrove Intersection Wednesday Morning

An overturned cement truck blocked an intersection in Santa Rosa’s Fountaingrove neighborhood for about three hours Wednesday morning. The truck blocked Newgate Court near Fountaingrove parkway as firefighters worked to prevent leaking oil from getting into the storm drain by using a mixture of dirt and kitty litter. The cement did not leak. The truck itself was pulled upright by a tractor. The truck driver was checked for injuries but declined to be taken to the hospital. Santa Rosa police are investigating the crash and trying to determine if speed was a factor. The driver isn’t suspected of DUI.
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

Photos: 140 pounds of meth seized by Santa Rosa DEA

(KRON) — Law enforcement officers have seized more than 140 pounds of methamphetamine destined for the Santa Rosa area, the San Francisco Field Division of the DEA announced in a press release Thursday. The seizure was made at the conclusion of a 16-month investigation into a drug trafficking organization that was allegedly distributing large amounts […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

Search warrant yields numerous homemade explosives

AMERICAN CANYON, Calif. (BCN) — An American Canyon man who was arrested for and admitted to setting off fireworks from a drone appears to be in more trouble after investigators allege they found more explosive materials and methamphetamine after searching his home. George Wise, 55, has admitted to making homemade explosives, police said, including the […]
AMERICAN CANYON, CA
The Mendocino Voice

Criminal investigation into Ukiah Police Chief Noble Waidelich still shrouded in secrecy on day #4 — Capt. Cedric Crook named acting chief

UKIAH, 6/16/22 — Four days into the criminal investigation of Ukiah Police Chief Noble Waidelich, the exact nature of the crimes alleged remains shrouded in secrecy. The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Thursday that the current investigation is unrelated to the allegations of domestic violence for which Waidelich was investigated in 2015, but it remains unclear whether the police chief has been arrested or will be returning to the job.
UKIAH, CA
crimevoice.com

Reckless firearm use leads to discovery of nearly 3 pounds of meth in hotel room: Report

A report of shots fired in Sonoma County has reportedly led to the arrests of four people on various charges, including weapon and narcotics charges. Deputies responded to the area of Mecham and Pepper Roads in Petaluma on the just before 5 PM Monday, May 30, after receiving a report of gunshots being fired from a car. Less than an hour later, a Rohnert Park police officer reportedly found the car in an unincorporated area of Santa Rosa and detained all five occupants.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
crimevoice.com

Robbery Suspect Arrested After Foot Pursuit

Originally published as a Santa Rosa Police Department Nixle post:. “On 06/06/22, at approximately 2254 hours, SRPD officers responded to the 2600 block of Santa Rosa Av on a report of a firearm brandishing that just occurred. It was reported the suspect pointed a firearm at the victim’s face and stated he was going to “smoke him.”
SANTA ROSA, CA
kymkemp.com

[UPDATE 11:37 p.m.: Good News] Missing Boy in SoHum

Tonight two parents are asking for the Southern Humboldt community’s help. Their 12-year-old son, Nathan Weltsch, has gone missing in the area. As of 10:45 p.m., he may have been seen in the Miranda area. According to Sarah Weltsch, his mother, Nathan “hopped out of my husbands truck and...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Major Injury Traffic Collision Near Lucerne

A two-vehicle traffic collision near Lucerne along Highway 20 has caused major injury affecting two patients requiring extrication and two air ambulances. The collision occurred in the area of the Ceago Winery around 6:30 p.m. and is reportedly creating a hazard in the roadway. A first responder reported a medical...
LUCERNE, CA
KRON4 News

Suspect wanted in Santa Rosa sideshow shooting

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — The Santa Rosa Police Department announced in a press release Monday that it is searching for a suspect in a shooting that happened at an illegal sideshow. Tiari Thompson, 22, is wanted on a count of attempted homicide. The shooting happened on May 5 at a sideshow in the area […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
crimevoice.com

Assault and attempted murder charges for alleged shooting

Originally published as a Lake County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post:. “On June 7th, 2022, at approximately 12:30 AM, Lake County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the Rainbow Road area of Cobb Mountain for a report of a female who had been shot. Deputies contacted the victim who had sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
COBB, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Two Killed on Highway 101 in SoHum After Vehicle Swerves Into Group of Oncoming Motorcycles

On June 13, 2022, at approximately 4:29 PM, a silver Toyota 4-Runner with one occupant was traveling northbound on US-101, north of Myers Flat. A group of five motorcycles was traveling southbound on US-101, north of the Myers Flat. For reasons still under investigation, the Toyota 4-Runner crossed over the center median and into the southbound lanes, directly into the path of the motorcycles. The 4-Runner collided with two of the motorcycles, a red Triumph Tiger and a blue BWM 1200. The collision caused both operators of the involved motorcycles to be ejected. As a result of this collision, the driver of the Toyota 4-Runner and the operator of the Triumph Tiger motorcycle sustained fatal injuries, The operator of the BMW 1200 motorcycle sustained moderate injuries and was transported to St. Joseph Hospital in Eureka for medical care. US-101 was closed in both directions for just under four hours for the scene investigation and vehicle recovery. It remains under investigation whether or not drugs or alcohol were a factor in this crash. The identities of the two deceased are being withheld pending notification of next-of-kin.
EUREKA, CA

