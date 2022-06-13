10 Things You Didn’t Know about Chris Austin

Robert Patrick has had to play several characters in his time, and some of them have been absolutely terrible, but in Marvel’s Wastelanders it’s expected that fans will eat up the material he’s going to be delivering as old man Logan. Just for clarification, some fans might need to be reminded that this is a podcast and we’ll get to hear Patrick’s voice, but he won’t be donning a suit or even made to look like Logan. Instead, we’ll get to hear his voice as he lends it to the role of Logan, who as a lot of people can attest is probably one of the grumpiest-sounding individuals in the Marvel Universe. There are likely quite a few individuals that people can think of who could take on this role, and from everything he’s done to date, Robert Patrick is still kind of an odd pick. He’s not the worst choice in the world, but he’s someone that doesn’t exactly exemplify the kind of character that Logan has been for so long, at least not from a physical standpoint. But thinking that he could lend his voice to the Canadian mutant and give him a grumbling edge might be something that fans could get behind.

