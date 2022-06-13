ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio is now a ‘constitutional carry’ state for concealed handguns

Your Radio Place
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQualified adults must be 21 years old or older, legal state residents, non-fugitives who have not been subject to...

yourradioplace.com

Comments / 18

harold redepenning
4d ago

Ohio follows the constitution concerning the second amendment. Sad that they had to pass another bill for those not able to read the constitution themselves. The second amendment states that this right is not to be infringed upon. End of story.

Reply(8)
12
