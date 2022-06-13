ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

The Rangers’ Season Ends, Yankees Rout Cubs, and Mets Finish Road Trip at .500

By John Jastremski
The Ringer
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(01:40) — RANGERS: The Blue Shirts’ season came to an end on Saturday. JJ recaps their season and playoff run. (06:15) — YANKEES: The Yankees swept the...

www.theringer.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Ringer

Picks for Game 6 and the U.S. Open

JJ, House, and Raheem (a.k.a. East Coast Bias) return to recap Game 5 of the NBA Finals and make their picks and a same-game parlay for Game 6. JJ and House follow up by discussing the U.S. Open and making their picks for the weekend. Hosts: John Jastremski, Raheem Palmer,...
NBA
The Ringer

The 26 People to Know and Watch for in the Stanley Cup Final

The NHL playoffs, despite being one of the most thrilling sporting spectacles on the planet, are a grind. Hockey is so physically brutal, and in-game mistakes are punished so severely, that by this point in the postseason, your average Stanley Cup finalists can look like heaps of uncased sausage meat. The unpredictability of playoff hockey sometimes rewards a more conservative style of play, so by the time the Cup gets raised, the sport’s biggest and most proactive stars are often playing golf. Or playing for the IIHF World Championship, which is even more meaningless than golf.
NHL
The Ringer

Warriors Are Champions Once Again, Disappointment in Tatum, and Memories About Fathers

Congratulations to the Golden State Warriors for beating the Boston Celtics and winning the NBA championship! Verno and KOC give their first reactions to the Warriors winning their fourth title in eight years (01:21). Even though Boston reached the Finals, KOC believes the Celtics are still ahead of schedule because of how young the core of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are (14:45). Verno also points out how rare it is for young stars to win it all in the NBA. Speaking of youth, the Warriors still have the young depth that could keep them Finals contenders as Steph and the rest of the core grow older (24:15). The guys reminisce about going to sporting events with their fathers before Verno asks KOC how Celtics fans will look back at this season (36:53). Lastly, KOC gives an update to his NBA draft board and briefly discuss the Mavs trading for Christian Wood (01:08:34).
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Sports
Local
Florida Sports
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
City
Tampa, FL
The Ringer

The Celtics’ Road Back Isn’t Guaranteed

Jayson Tatum watched the final moments of the NBA Finals from a seat at the end of the Celtics’ bench. And when the clock expired, he stayed there, frozen, as the Warriors began to celebrate everything that could have been his. There is a special kind of pain in...
BOSTON, MA
The Ringer

The Celtics Are Fumbling Away an NBA Championship

Every good fiction writer knows that the best characters have flaws. Bestselling fantasy author Brandon Sanderson’s “Second Law” of magic systems expresses this notion cleanly: Limitations are more interesting than powers. Superman is unstoppable, unless his enemy collects kryptonite. The One Ring is almost all-powerful, but induces...

Comments / 0

Community Policy