Red Flag Warning issued for Gunnison Basin, Little Snake, Lower Colorado River, North Fork by NWS
Effective: 2022-06-13 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-13 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area:...alerts.weather.gov
