Coeur D'alene, ID

Neo-Nazi Founder Among 31 Patriot Front Members Arrested Near Idaho Pride Event

By LINDSAY WHITEHURST, SAM METZ
HuffPost
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter the arrest of more than two dozen members of a white supremacist group near a northern Idaho pride event, including one identified as its founder, LGBTQ advocates said Sunday that polarization and a fraught political climate are putting their community increasingly at risk. The 31 Patriot Front members...

www.huffpost.com

Comments / 49

BlueGarnet
4d ago

How come these people aren't called domestic terrorists? That's what they attempting to do.

Reply(4)
17
Pat McCarthy
2d ago

I guess conservative straight white males are the only ones not entitled to Due Process and innocence until proven guilty under Biden.

Reply(2)
5
Pat McGroin
4d ago

I love how they don't mention that there were no weapons found and even tho they do mention the group usually just matches to show solidarity this time they are planning on rioting. good luck in court.

Reply(6)
6
 

Herald-Journal

Video shows Patriot Front members arrested in Idaho practicing ‘flash’ tactics in southern Utah last year

Over the weekend, six Utahns were among the 31 members of the right-wing extremist group Patriot Front arrested in Idaho. Authorities allege they planned to spark a riot at a local Pride event in Coeur D’Alene, Idaho. The neo-Nazi organization has been active in Utah since at least 2019. Members conducted a training camp in southern Utah late last year.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

“What is Idaho known for?” Attacks on LGBTQ communities are fueling internet searches on the state’s history of racism and exclusion

Idaho has been in the national news quite a bit this past week: First there was the video of the pastor making rounds on social media. Then Boise Police reported more than 35 pride flags were stolen in Boise's North End. And then this past weekend police in North Idaho arrested 31 men from the white supremacist group Patriot Front on charges of conspiracy to start a riot at a Pride celebration.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Has Cannibals Now? Neat.

When one thinks of Idaho, certain images don't (typically) come to mind. You know, like someone eating another human being. Well, that's where we're at in the news cycle. A 40-year-old man in Bonner County, James David Russell, is facing the hammer of justice for murdering a 70-year-old man. Without getting too graphic, at the crime scene, police observed details on the victim's body that would support the possibility of cannibalism at play.
IDAHO STATE
elkhornmediagroup.com

Chinese mining history in Eastern Oregon uncovered

CANYON CITY – There will be a program on June 24th called “Uncovering the History of Chinese Mining in Eastern Oregon”at the Canyon City Community Hall. It’s free, open to the public, and is presented by researchers Don Hann and Katie Withee. Find the release from the Oregon Historical Society below:
CANYON CITY, OR
KHOU

Conroe man among 31 arrested, accused of planning riots near Idaho Pride celebration

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A Conroe man was among 31 people who were arrested in Idaho before they were able to riot near a Pride event, according to local authorities. The 31 Patriot Front members were arrested with riot gear after a tipster reported seeing people loading up into a U-Haul like “a little army” at a hotel parking lot in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, police said. Police said they found riot gear, one smoke grenade, shin guards and shields inside the U-Haul after pulling it over near a park where the North Idaho Pride Alliance was holding a Pride in the Park event, Coeur d’Alene Police Chief Lee White said.
CONROE, TX
UPI News

Texas-based hate group was behind attempted riot at Idaho Pride event

June 14 (UPI) -- Authorities say the 31 people accused of trying to start a riot at an LGBTQ+ Pride event in Idaho this weekend belong to an extremist group based in Texas. The suspects were released on bond after being charged with conspiracy to riot. Police say all of them belong to Patriot Front, a White supremacist organization headquartered in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Idaho Legislature#Patriot Front#Transgender Youth#Racism#U Haul#Black Americans
KIDO Talk Radio

This Idaho Lake Town is One of the Best in the Country

With Summertime being in full swing, and with good weather on the rise (hopefully) it’s time to get out and explore the amazing things that Idaho has to offer. Yellowstone is a very common place to plan for during these months, but with Yellowstone being closed, consider these 5 Scenic & Adventurous Day Trips Less Than 3 Hours from Boise or this popular Idaho lake town 👇
BOISE, ID
KAKE TV

Search for missing woman who may travel through Kansas

People from across the country are hoping to find a woman who was last seen 10 days ago. Some have organized a multi-state search for her, as she could be going through Kansas. Ruth Ann Haag-Salinas, 42, also known as Rudee, left Coeur D'Alene Indian Reservation in Idaho on June...
LOGAN, UT
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey Declares a State of Emergency for Pipeline Fire

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey declared a state of emergency Thursday for the Pipeline Fire burning in Coconino County. “Public safety is our top priority,” Ducey said. “As state and local fire officials work to contain the blaze, our office will ensure emergency officials have the resources to respond to and recover from the fire’s scars. We will continue to work with our partners on the ground to provide all support necessary to mitigate the fire and protect people, pets and property. We continue to pray for the safety of all firefighters and first responders who are battling hot and windy conditions. For a community still recovering from the path of the Tunnel Fire in April, this new blaze is a reminder for all Arizonans to be vigilant and safe this wildfire season.”
ARIZONA STATE
Politics
houmatimes.com

Search in Idaho River for 21-year-old Raceland Native Continues

A search is underway in Idaho for Raceland native Everrette Jackson after reports say he was swept away in a river while tubing over the weekend. Jackson, a 21-year-old Lafourche Parish native, played on the Louisiana State University Eunice basketball team for the 2020-2021 school year as a freshman and was a student at the school for the Spring 2022 semester. According to the Gem County Sheriff’s Office, they continue to search the Payette River west of Washinton Street bridge in Emmett and downstream towards Letha. “GCSO received a report that on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at approximately 8:00 p.m., twenty-two year old Everett Jackson fell from a raft along the river and is currently missing. Jackson’s family has been notified. GCSO continues to search by jet ski and jet boat and asks that the public stay clear of the river as they search. The Payette River is currently flowing at a rate that presents a danger to anyone not using a motorized craft,” stated a release. Gem County Sheriff Donnie Wunder told NBC News that Jackson was tubing with a group of 5 friends when the incident unfolded. “The water is extremely difficult right now,” he said. “I’ve communicated with the family and everything that, because it’s so murky, you can’t see anything in the water, and it’s flowing so strong. We’re probably not going to locate him until the water drops significantly,” a release stated. Gem County is located about 40 miles northwest of Boise, Idaho.
RACELAND, LA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘This is not ok with us’: As North Idaho contractor intends to file for bankruptcy, former clients say they want their money back

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Nearly a month after Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden announced a settlement with North Idaho contractor Alex Welstad, Welstad’s former clients are still seeking justice. The AG’s office accused Welstad of taking more than $790,000 from his customers and that he violated the state Consumer Protection Act and Idaho Rules of Consumer Protection. Welstad denied these allegations and...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID

