As we inch closer and closer to the Texas Longhorns’ kickoff, we continue our summer previews with the marquee non-conference matchup, the Alabama Crimson Tide. The newly sold-out game will mark the first time the two teams have squared off since the National Championship game that seemingly set both programs on opposite trajectories. Alabama has been the class of college football for the last 12 seasons, with six national championships and four Heisman Trophy winners — including current quarterback Bryce Young.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO