One of the main things Overwatch fans have been waiting for is a plan. A way for them to look ahead and see what is coming. Communication by the Overwatch 2 dev team and the fans has been underwhelming at best. During the Overwatch 2 Reveal Event though, a path was finally laid out. Fans now know what to expect for not only the rest of the year but also some of 2023. In this path will be new Battle Passes. So with that, here is what was confirmed about the Overwatch 2 Battle Pass.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO