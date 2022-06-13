ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Melendez hits 32nd homerun of the season, breaks Kris Bryant’s Division I BBCOR era home run record

By Sam Guzman
KTSM
KTSM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CWVAj_0g8qUN1700

GREENVILLE, North Carolina (KTSM) – The Hispanic Titanic keeps on making history.

El Paso’s Ivan Melendez launched his 32nd homerun of the season in Game 3 of the Greenville Super Regional against East Carolina on Sunday.

It was in the top of the first inning when Melendez took a 91 MPH inside pitch just over the left field wall at Lewis Field at Clark-LeClair Stadium to give the Texas Longhorns a 3-0 lead in a crucial game against ECU to see who will head to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.

Melendez’s moonshot broke the NCAA Division I single-season home run record in the BBCOR era. The BBCOR era began in 2011 and it was two years later that Kris Bryant hit 31 homeruns with San Diego to claim the top spot in the record books until Melendez claimed it after his homerun on Sunday.

Remember that this isn’t the only record Melendez has broke this season. Back at the Big 12 Baseball Tournament Championship game, the Coronado High School graduate broke Texas’ single-season homerun record when he hit homerun number 29 on the year against Oklahoma.

Melendez’s record breaking homerun on Sunday came in a vital Game 3 against East Carolina for a ticket to the College World Series. The series deciding game was scheduled to start at 2:00 p.m. MT on Sunday but was then pushed back an hour due to a lighting delay. One inning of play was all that was done after another rain delay paused the game. The game restarted at 8:15 p.m. MT and Texas got the bats going to grab an 11-1 win over ECU.

Texas will head to the College World Series for the second year in a row. This marks the school’s 38th all-time trip to Omaha. The program has won six national championships, their last one came back in 2005.

Texas will face the team that shocked the College Baseball world on Sunday, after beating No. 1 Tennessee, Notre Dame on Friday, June 17th.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 1

Related
KTSM

El Paso’s Ivan Melendez wins 2022 Dick Howser Trophy

OMAHA, Neb. (KTSM) – El Paso’s Ivan Melendez has added another major award to his collection. On Friday, Melendez was named the 35th recipient of the 2022 Dick Howser Trophy presented by The Game Headware, recognizing him as college baseball’s player of the year in 2022. “It means everything knowing that I compete against some […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

WestStar Invitational has its 4-team field set

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The Sun Bowl Association and WestStar have announced that Kent State, North Carolina A&T, New Mexico State, and UTEP will be in the the 61st Annual WestStar Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational two-day tournament. This year’s tournament is set for Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 21-22, 2022 in the Don Haskins […]
EL PASO, TX
hornsillustrated.com

ESPN Kyle Peterson on College World Series and Ivan Melendez

AUSTIN, Texas - As Texas Baseball heads to Omaha for the 38th time, we had the privilege to talk with ESPN analyst Kyle Peterson over Zoom and asked if Ivan Melendez needed to do anything in the College World Series to cement the Golden Spikes Award nomination. Ivan Melendez is...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Sports
State
Tennessee State
City
San Diego, TX
Greenville, NC
Sports
State
North Carolina State
El Paso, TX
Sports
City
Greenville, NC
City
Omaha, TX
State
Oklahoma State
State
Nebraska State
KTSM

Powell named C-USA Men’s Track Athlete of the Year

UTEP track and field’s Jevaughn Powell was named the 2022 Conference USA Men’s Track Athlete of the Year on Thursday as voted on by the league’s head coaches  “Jevaughn had a fantastic year and he made a big leap forward as an athlete during this outdoor season,” UTEP Head Coach Mika Laaksonen said. “He wasn’t able to run his […]
EL PASO, TX
Awesome 98

The NCAA Banned ‘Big Daddy’ After Disgusting Horns Down Anthem Stunt

Zac Collier is a Texas A&M Aggie and a lover of the National Anthem. Those two parts of Collier came to a head during the Women's College World Series last week. The Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma State Cowgirls were playing for the right to advance to the National Championship. Before the game, Collier stepped up to the plate and blasted a beautiful rendition of the National Anthem.
OMAHA, NE
KTSM

UTEP inks Georgia Southern transfer Thaniya Marks

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP women’s basketball filled an important piece of the frontcourt puzzle for next season with the signing of Georgia Southern transfer Thaniya Marks, head coach Kevin Baker announced on Tuesday. Marks will have two years of eligibility left for the Miners. Marks shot 57.8 percent from the floor during the 2021-22 campaign with […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Concerns over El Paso High’s softball field closure

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Some concerns have risen about El Paso High’s softball field. Some parents are upset about not being able to use the facilities after the City of El Paso closed them down due to poor field conditions. Deana Estrada is a parent who said that she and other parents have been […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kris Bryant
KTSM

Newton earns spot on USL Championship Team of the Week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Locomotive FC goalkeeper Evan Newton earned a spot on the latest edition of the USL Championship’s Team of the Week. Newton was not the only Locomotive player to be on the Team of the Week. While Newton claimed his spot in the Starting XI, forward Aaron Gomez earned […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

UTEP names Executive Director for new Natalicio Institute

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The University of Texas at El Paso’s Diana Natalicio Institute for Hispanic Student Success will formally launch this fall with Anne-Marie Núñez, Ph.D., as its new executive director. Named for UTEP President Emerita Diana Natalicio, honoring her legacy of promoting student achievement, the new institute will also feature Jacob Fraire […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Fabens ISD hires new Athletic Director

FABENS, Texas (KTSM) – On Tuesday, Fabens Independent School District announced the hiring of a new Athletic Director. Rolaura De Anda was tabbed as the district’s new Athletic Director. Ms. De Anda comes to Fabens with over 20 years of experience in education and coaching. De Anda has served as a educator, coach, assistant principal, […]
FABENS, TX
El Paso News

Ysleta ISD names new principals at 4 campuses

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – In preparation for the upcoming 2022-23 academic year, the Ysleta Independent School District (YISD) is appointing Monica Triplett, Gabriel Lopez, Ivan Cedillo, and Bonita Torres as the four newest principals within YISD, effective July 1. Monica Triplett, current assistant principal at Eastwood Knolls International...
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Baseball#Homerun#Bbcor#Sports#The Hispanic Titanic#Mph#Clark Leclair Stadium#The College World Series#Longhorns#The Ncaa Division#The Coronado High School
KTSM

Exclusive 9 day forecast: Hot and humid this weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expected to see afternoon highs in the upper 90s with very limited rain chances this weekend. Storm chances begin to slightly increase Sunday, just in time for Father’s Day. These storm chances are mainly expected to take place late Sunday night, with possible strong gusts. Better storm […]
EL PASO, TX
lascrucesbulletin.com

Black brought cowboy rhyme and reason for every season

Baxter Black died last Friday, June 10. His newspaper column, “On the Edge of Common Sense,” ran here in the Bulletin for many years. It ran in as many as 100 other newspapers at various times and was always one of our most popular features. Black grew up...
LAS CRUCES, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NCAA
KTSM

Roxy’s Wednesday Forecast: First day of Monsoon!

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy humpday, and happy first day Monsoon!!💧 Here are some Monsoon facts listen down below. So far this year we have been pretty dry, but next week looks like we are seeing plenty of moisture in our atmosphere! As far as today we are looking at another […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

DMD hires local radio personality as special events planner

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Patricia Martinez, a 3rd generation El Pasoan with 16 years engaging with the community on the popular local Mike and Tricia Morning Show on 93.1 KISS FM, will also serve as a special events coordinator with the Downtown Management District (DMD). Events are a major driver of downtown activity and […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

UPDATE: 5 killed at Juarez Denny’s restaurant Thursday morning

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A fifth person has died after two gunmen open fire in a South Juarez Denny’s restaurant. Juarez police officials say the shooting happened Thursday morning when two armed men entered the restaurant, located along the Pan American Highway in South Juarez. According to witnesses, the two men arrived in a […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

KTSM

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy