Melendez hits 32nd homerun of the season, breaks Kris Bryant’s Division I BBCOR era home run record

GREENVILLE, North Carolina (KTSM) – The Hispanic Titanic keeps on making history.

El Paso’s Ivan Melendez launched his 32nd homerun of the season in Game 3 of the Greenville Super Regional against East Carolina on Sunday.

It was in the top of the first inning when Melendez took a 91 MPH inside pitch just over the left field wall at Lewis Field at Clark-LeClair Stadium to give the Texas Longhorns a 3-0 lead in a crucial game against ECU to see who will head to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.

Melendez’s moonshot broke the NCAA Division I single-season home run record in the BBCOR era. The BBCOR era began in 2011 and it was two years later that Kris Bryant hit 31 homeruns with San Diego to claim the top spot in the record books until Melendez claimed it after his homerun on Sunday.

Remember that this isn’t the only record Melendez has broke this season. Back at the Big 12 Baseball Tournament Championship game, the Coronado High School graduate broke Texas’ single-season homerun record when he hit homerun number 29 on the year against Oklahoma.

Melendez’s record breaking homerun on Sunday came in a vital Game 3 against East Carolina for a ticket to the College World Series. The series deciding game was scheduled to start at 2:00 p.m. MT on Sunday but was then pushed back an hour due to a lighting delay. One inning of play was all that was done after another rain delay paused the game. The game restarted at 8:15 p.m. MT and Texas got the bats going to grab an 11-1 win over ECU.

Texas will head to the College World Series for the second year in a row. This marks the school’s 38th all-time trip to Omaha. The program has won six national championships, their last one came back in 2005.

Texas will face the team that shocked the College Baseball world on Sunday, after beating No. 1 Tennessee, Notre Dame on Friday, June 17th.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.