VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. — Two people died and one was wounded when a gunman opened fire at an Alabama church on Thursday, authorities said. Update 11:09 p.m. EDT June 16: A “lone suspect” entered a small gathering there and began shooting, Vestavia Hills police Capt. Shane Ware said during a news conference late Thursday. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Two people were taken to UAB Hospital in Birmingham, where one of the victims later died, AL.com reported. The surviving victim is being treated at UAB Hospital, according to the news outlet.

