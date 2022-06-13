ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sangamon County, IL

No poultry show, but New Berlin ready for Sangamon County Fair

By Dave Dawson
 4 days ago
The poultry show may be canceled, but the rest of the show is ready to go at the annual Sangamon County Fair, which runs Wednesday through Sunday in New Berlin. "We're pretty much back to normal operations this year," said Tony Boston, chairman of the entertainment committee. "We did not have...

My Journal Courier is the one site for The Journal-Courier, is the oldest continuously published newspaper in Illinois. My Journal Courier covers news, entertainment, and community interest for central Illinois.

