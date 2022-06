Jacksonville Police arrested a woman from a domestic battery incident yesterday morning that occurred on Tuesday afternoon at a business. Jacksonville Police and LifeStar EMS were called to an office of the Morgan County Housing Authority in the 200 block of West Wolcott Street at 3PM on Tuesday. A complainant had advised that a tenant had thrown bleach in an employee’s face and the employee needed medical attention. Upon arrival, officers learned that the suspect had also struck the employee several times before leaving the area. No further information about the incident is available in police records.

JACKSONVILLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO