Care homes company Orpea, under pressure over business practices, gets new financing

PARIS, June 13 (Reuters) - French care home company Orpea , under pressure over its business practices and how it runs its homes, said on Monday it had approved new financing that would result in a new drawdown for it of 250 million euros ($260 million).

Orpea said earlier this month that an audit had found evidence of financial wrongdoing but did not support all allegations against the company while police raided its offices in a broader probe.

