Another hot & humid Monday lined up for us – Nick

Good early Wednesday morning, everyone. While it stayed hot once again on our Tuesday, some changes made the day more bearable compared to the past few days. After we got past our warm start around 80 Tuesday morning, we had a good south breeze throughout the day to mix up the sun’s rays coming from the sky. Not only that, we had some dry air mix down from the upper-levels of the atmosphere. That combination led to afternoon highs in the lower 90s with some lower humidity. Although minor improvements, they are still improvements compared to the hot and very humid past couple of days. We do have a few things in our weather setup that we’ll be watching over the next few days. At the surface, we have our next cold front coming across the Northern Plains and the state of Kansas.

KANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO