ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Another hot & humid Monday lined up for us – Nick

koamnewsnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood early Monday morning, everyone. After some spots dealt with the chance for t-storms late Saturday night, we all kept dry to wrap up the weekend on our Sunday. It was downright hot and humid, though. After only dropping back into the upper 70s to start Sunday morning out, we went...

www.koamnewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
koamnewsnow.com

Staying hot once again for your Wednesday – Nick

Good early Wednesday morning, everyone. While it stayed hot once again on our Tuesday, some changes made the day more bearable compared to the past few days. After we got past our warm start around 80 Tuesday morning, we had a good south breeze throughout the day to mix up the sun’s rays coming from the sky. Not only that, we had some dry air mix down from the upper-levels of the atmosphere. That combination led to afternoon highs in the lower 90s with some lower humidity. Although minor improvements, they are still improvements compared to the hot and very humid past couple of days. We do have a few things in our weather setup that we’ll be watching over the next few days. At the surface, we have our next cold front coming across the Northern Plains and the state of Kansas.
KANSAS STATE
koamnewsnow.com

Fair Season set to return to Kansas

Will Morris from the K-State Research and Extension District stopped by the KOAM studio to talk to Tawnya Bach about the return of county fair season in Kansas. Four counties have fairs coming up – Crawford, Labette, Montgomery, and Wilson – and all have a variety of classes for entry. If you’d like more information about any of these four county fairs, we’ve provided links to each.
KANSAS STATE
koamnewsnow.com

Missouri: 1 more pleads guilty in catalytic converter scheme

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Another suspect pleads guilty today in a multi-million dollar catalytic converter scheme in Missouri. Six of the seven suspects indicted in this case have now pleaded guilty in federal court. They’re from Springfield and Rogersville, Missouri. They pleaded guilty to their roles in transporting tens...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
koamnewsnow.com

Democrats face off in last NY governor debate before primary

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, who is running for election to the post after assuming it following Andrew Cuomo’s resignation, faced off Thursday in a final debate with two of her fellow Democrats, U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi and New York City’s elected public advocate, Jumaane Williams, who are challenging her in the race.
ELECTIONS
koamnewsnow.com

Court doors closed to NAACP suit over Black juror denials

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A federal appeals court has found that the NAACP has no standing to sue a Mississippi prosecutor accused of routinely rejecting Black jurors in criminal cases. District Attorney Doug Evans has been in office since 1992, and his jury selection tactics have been scrutinized for...
MISSISSIPPI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy