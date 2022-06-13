ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CSU Channel Islands breaks ground on new housing

By Tracy Lehr
 4 days ago
CAMARILLO. Calif-CSU Channel Islands just broke ground on new housing for faculty and staff and others.

COVID delayed the expansion of University Glen.

The 32-acre development called Anacapa Canyon will include 1 and 2 bedroom apartments, town homes and single family homes.

There will also be 170 units for senior citizens.,

University President Richard Yao said it will help them hire.

"As our community grows our housing needs will provide for our community. We have so many faculty and staff, we are hiring, we have a lot of vacancies so I know it is going to help support our faculty staff," said Yao.

The development firm Kennedy Wilson is behind the project

The company also donated 1.5 million towards an Early Childhood Education Center

Construction will take place over the next three years.

For more information visit http://www.csuci.edu

Santa Barbara, CA
