It was a passion for curating experiences and creating tasty cocktails for friends that led Tim Felkner and Patrick Stern to develop Uncle Tim’s Cocktails, which will celebrate its debut with a launch party on June 24 at 1150 Lipan Street. The event, which will include cocktails, light bites, a DJ and an opportunity to walk through the company’s production area, is free at attend, but you can also add on a six-bottle tasting set to take home for $50 on Eventbrite.

DENVER, CO ・ 8 HOURS AGO