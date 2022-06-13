ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake George, NY

2 dead, including 8-year-old boy, in upstate NY motorcycle crash

By Allie Griffin
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

Two people, including an 8-year-old boy, were killed when a motorcyclist veered off the road and struck pedestrians in Lake George on Sunday, cops said.

Quinton Delgoteto, 8, and James Persons, 38, both of Lake George, died of injuries they sustained when 33-year-old Anthony Futia allegedly hit them and four other pedestrians with his motorcycle at about 3:40 p.m., according to New York State Police.

Futia, of Albany, was driving a motorcycle “at a high rate of speed” north on Route 9, when he swerved off the east shoulder of the road and onto a paved bike path near Lake George Expedition Park, according to a preliminary investigation.

He slammed into a group of six pedestrians, including Delgoteto and Persons, who were standing at the entrance of the bike bath, state police said.

Futia suffered life-threatening injuries and is in critical condition at Albany Medical Center.

Another pedestrian in the group, Jasmine Luellen, 30, of Lake George, was rushed to Albany Medical Center in stable condition. Three other children with the group were not injured.

State police said the investigation is ongoing.

The crash came at the tail-end of Americade , a motorcycle touring rally, in Lake George. The annual event brings more than 50,000 motorcycle riders and passengers to the area each year and ended Saturday.

Zadar Dalmatian
4d ago

We don't need this motorcycle rally...it brings noise, traffic, and DEATH!!!And even after the rally they still keep coming and we deal with the noise!!!

