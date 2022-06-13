Rose Tea planned for June 18 at the Belmont County Victorian Mansion Museum

Bernadine “Bobbie” (Poole) Gookins Rust, 97 of Zanesville. Bernadine “Bobbie” (Poole) Gookins Rust, 97, beloved mother, grandmother, and great – grandmother, passed away at Genesis Hospital on Wednesday, June 15, after a brief illness. She is survived by her three daughters, Mollie (Max) Winland, of Zanesville; Aleta Jane (Roger) Smidt, of Stephen, Minnesota; Becky (Wes) Collins, of Brookhaven, Pennsylvania; Stepdaughter, Debra (Bob) Carlisle, of Salsbury, Maryland; Stepsons, Randy (Carolyn) Rust of Medina, Ohio; Michael (Diane) Rust, of Brunswick, Ohio; Grandchildren, Olivia (Aaron) Kirkbride, of Duncan Falls; Alex Earich, of Zanesville; MSgt John Johnson, US Air Force, of Alexandria, Virginia; Douglas (Terri) Collins of Springfield, Pennsylvania, Kenneth (Anne) Collins, of Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania, Sgt Matthew Rust, US Army, Washington; Blake Carlisle of Salsbury Maryland; Erin Carlisle of Washington, DC; and Rebecca Rust of Indiana. She was also blessed with 12 great-grandchildren.

