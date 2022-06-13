ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belmont County, OH

Rose Tea planned for June 18 at the Belmont County Victorian Mansion Museum

Your Radio Place
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBARNESVILLE, Ohio – A Rose Tea is being planned at the Belmont County Victorian Mansion Museum on Saturday, June 18 at 2 p.m....

yourradioplace.com

Comments / 0

Related
Your Radio Place

Bernadine "Bobbie" (Poole) Gookins Rust

Bernadine “Bobbie” (Poole) Gookins Rust, 97 of Zanesville. Bernadine “Bobbie” (Poole) Gookins Rust, 97, beloved mother, grandmother, and great – grandmother, passed away at Genesis Hospital on Wednesday, June 15, after a brief illness. She is survived by her three daughters, Mollie (Max) Winland, of Zanesville; Aleta Jane (Roger) Smidt, of Stephen, Minnesota; Becky (Wes) Collins, of Brookhaven, Pennsylvania; Stepdaughter, Debra (Bob) Carlisle, of Salsbury, Maryland; Stepsons, Randy (Carolyn) Rust of Medina, Ohio; Michael (Diane) Rust, of Brunswick, Ohio; Grandchildren, Olivia (Aaron) Kirkbride, of Duncan Falls; Alex Earich, of Zanesville; MSgt John Johnson, US Air Force, of Alexandria, Virginia; Douglas (Terri) Collins of Springfield, Pennsylvania, Kenneth (Anne) Collins, of Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania, Sgt Matthew Rust, US Army, Washington; Blake Carlisle of Salsbury Maryland; Erin Carlisle of Washington, DC; and Rebecca Rust of Indiana. She was also blessed with 12 great-grandchildren.
ZANESVILLE, OH
Your Radio Place

Timothy Allen White

Timothy Allen White, 61 of Canton, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on June 17, 2022. He was born on August 9, 1961, in Akron, Ohio, son of the late Jimmy Edgar White and Clara Margaret Pittinger. He is survived by his wife, Sandra White; many friends and family. He is preceded...
CANTON, OH
Your Radio Place

Muskingum County moving forward with Sinkhole Repairs

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — The Muskingum County Commissioners approved Thursday two resolutions to address a sinkhole adjacent to AirPark Drive. AirPark Drive provides access to the Airport Distribution Park, off Airport Road. The resolution stated the work needed to be completed as an emergency with Luburgh, Inc. completing a portion...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Belmont County, OH
Government
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
County
Belmont County, OH
City
Barnesville, OH
Farm and Dairy

ONLINE ONLY: 28.25 Acres and misc.

Location: 73720 Township Rd 597, Flushing, OH 43977. From East Piedmont take Holloway Road south, then take TR 597 south to the property. 28.25 Acres *Flushing Twp *Belmont Co. Union LSD * Older Home. Check out this absolute online only auction near Flushing, Ohio. This property has an older home...
FLUSHING, OH
Your Radio Place

Zanesville Considering Fee Changes for Park Rentals

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Zanesville City Council is reviewing fees for renting city park facilities. The fees are based on resident or not resident rentals and apply to individual facilities within a park like a gazebo or shelter house. Fees start at $50.00 for a 4-hour rental for residents...
ZANESVILLE, OH
Your Radio Place

Guernsey County Juvenile Probation office temporarily moving

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – Effective Tuesday, June 21, the Guernsey County Juvenile Probation Department will be temporarily relocating to 405 Wheeling Avenue in Cambridge. The building is next to the Prosecutor’s Office. The department will be at this address for approximately the next three months while their current office space in the Courthouse is being renovated.
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding Dress#Rose Tea
WTRF

Hardest hit areas of Wheeling begin storm cleanup

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Some of the hardest hit areas from Tuesday’s powerful storm include Wheeling Park and all the surrounding neighborhoods. Wheeling Park , Oakmont and Stamm Lane just to name a few ,are indescribable. You have to see it to believe it. Massive trees are being...
WHEELING, WV
WTRF

Gas line issue closes Mall Road, I-70 exits in Belmont County

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — A gas line problem earlier Thursday afternoon led to Mall Road in St. Clairsville being closed. Erica Chronaberry, Communication Specialist for Columbia Gas of Ohio says a third-party contractor hit a gas line, making it necessary for officials to close Mall Road at Bob Evans.
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Black bear spotted traveling between eastern Ohio counties

GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio — A black bear was seen traveling through residential areas of two Ohio counties this week. According to officials at the Ohio Division of Wildlife, the black bear was spotted traveling from northern Guernsey County, Ohio, into northern Noble County, Ohio. Officials said there are black...
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Your Radio Place

Bryan P. Hall

Bryan Porter Hall, 77 of Zanesville, passed away on June 7, 2022. He was born on December 6, 1944, in Cleveland, Ohio, son of the late Clifton Lee Hall and Charlotte Ellen Keates. He is survived by his sister, Carol Leach; and many cousins. No calling hours will be held....
ZANESVILLE, OH
pittsburghmagazine.com

Best Places in Pittsburgh to Get Married and Feel Like Royalty

With its stone edifice, grand entryway, curved staircase and working fireplace, Mansions on Fifth is an easy stand-in for a stately affair. The boutique luxury hotel owned by Priory Hospitality Group stands along Fifth Avenue’s “Millionaire’s Row” and was originally home to the McCook family; family patriarch Willis McCook was the legal counsel to Henry Clay Frick. The 20,000-square-foot mansion underwent a major renovation in the early 2010s, and the site was named to the National Register of Historic Places.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTRF- 7News

List of places closed in Wheeling due to outages

Advanced Dentistry in Elm Grove City of Wheeling offices Bridge Tavern & Grill Centre Market Catholic Charities (No meal delivery) Elm grove animal hospital Elm grove animal hospital FeltonCPA Goodwin Foot and Ankle Center  Just Smiles-Dr. Joy Harr Pizza Hut Elm Grove Steele Pediatric Dentistry in Elm Grove Wheeling Park Pool/ Day Camp Wheeling Coffee […]
WHEELING, WV
Your Radio Place

Larry Dean Gable

Larry Dean Gable, age 81, of Cambridge, OH passed away Friday June 17, 2022 at Select Specialty Hospital in Newark, OH. Larry was born April 18, 1941 to the late Lawrence L. Gable and Pricilla Ann Mason Gable in Mansfield, OH. Larry is a member of Southern Hills Baptist Church in Cambridge. He retired from Champion Spark Plug as a painter. After retirement he worked for Center and Jefferson Townships.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
Your Radio Place

Martins Ferry honors retiring police chief

MARTINS FERRY, Ohio – The highlight of this weeks Martins Ferry City Council meeting was to honor retiring police Sergeant Vernon Trigg. Mayor John Davies read a proclamation honoring Triggs’ 23 years of service to the city. Part of Trigg’s job was a lead investigator on multiple homicides...
MARTINS FERRY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy