BROOKLINE, Mass. — “You got any scoops for me?”. Joaquin Niemann grinned from the edge of the putting green. This has become the theme of U.S. Open week. Who knows what? The media wants inside info from the players. That’s typical. But these days the players want inside info from the media, too. LIV’s Saudi-backed breakaway tour has swiped big-time names from the PGA Tour — Misters Mickelson, DeChambeau, Johnson, Reed and more — and now there’s an obvious question: Who’s next?

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO