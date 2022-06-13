ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mike Lindell says he's financing a 'full feature film' premiering in July to prove Trump's baseless claims that he won the 2020 election

By Cheryl Teh
  • Mike Lindell is bankrolling what he calls a "full feature film" about election fraud conspiracies.
  • Lindell told Insider the film will premiere at a "historical two-day event" in the Midwest.
  • The film, "Selection Code," is produced by ex-CBS journalist turned far-right figure Lara Logan.

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell told Insider this week that he's unveiling a new project in July — a full-length feature film he is financing that he claims will definitively prove Trump's groundless voter fraud conspiracy theories.

Speaking to Insider on Sunday, Lindell announced his new movie, "Selection Code," is slated for release on July 16th during a "historical two-day" world premiere event. Lindell told Insider the premiere event would be somewhere "in the Midwest."

"'[S]election Code' is a political thriller uncovering a secret so critical to the survival of America it transcends political parties. It is not about correcting the past. It's about correcting the future," reads the movie's description on its website , referencing Trump's oft-touted and baseless claims that the 2020 election was stolen. "Once you see '[S]election Code,' you'll never again let a machine near your vote."

Lindell told Insider that he was financing costs for the movie but had "no input" in its content. Production, he said, was being overseen by former CBS journalist turned far-right figure Lara Logan .

"It will show the whole world that we can never, ever, use computers or voting machines in elections again," Lindell said.

Lindell also teased the movie's premiere on his online show, The Lindell Report .

"You know what, after those two days, if there's any politician left in the United States that says there was no election crime, and that they really are in love with those machines, they can sit behind those melted down prison bars made from those machines," Lindell said on his show. "We can build a whole big old new prison for all the people that were part of the election crime of 2020!"

Lindell has been bankrolling several initiatives to tout Trump's voter fraud conspiracy theories, including a documentary called "Absolute Proof," which he released in 2021 and made in five days. He said it proved "100%" that China conducted a "cyberattack" on the US to flip votes from Trump to Biden. He also launched Frank Social, a social media platform, and a streaming platform, Frank Speech. In March, Lindell told Insider he was spending at least $1 million a month on his social media empire , which he said he hoped would rival YouTube and Facebook.

The pillow CEO is also financing what he told Insider is a nationwide legal push to stop voting machines from being used in elections , starting with a first injunction to prevent the use of voting machines filed in the state of Arizona in April.

Lindell told Insider in December 2021 that he had already spent $25 million pushing baseless voter-fraud claims related to the 2020 presidential election and that he was willing to spend everything he had on the cause.

Apart from these expenditures, Lindell is also fighting off a $1.3 billion lawsuit filed against him by voting technology company Dominion and is also being sued by voting systems company Smartmatic. The pillow businessman is also being sued for defamation by a Dominion employee he once accused of being a national traitor.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Zeer
4d ago

This guy pretty much bank rolls QAnon terrorists alone. QAnon pays people to manipulate videos and photos and pays followers to act in scene's and on their stages. QAnons goal is to make Trump dictator and make America an all white nation. It's all an elaborate set up by a bunch of dillusional conspiracy theorists. Same as 2000 mules. Can't wait till the hearings talk about this dangerous terrorist group and the evil people that are behind and involved with it.

Harvlis
4d ago

If he had evidence, he should have presented it at the 60 trials that Trump lost, while trying to change the results of the election. What he will do here is cite conspiracy theories that Trump lovers will eat up, as they have been programmed to do so by Conservative media. Another way to divide our country further.

Regal Journey
4d ago

How to tell when an American company is in financial trouble..... Watch this numbskull's latest commercial....Everything is half off and buy one get one free. Sadly, I'm going to admit I bought a couple of these God awful things a little over a year ago, the dog won't even sleep on them

