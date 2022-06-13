ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

A former White House adviser who served under 4 presidents says Biden needs to fix his administration’s lack of goals and lead Americans on moral issues

By Matthew Loh
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UX7dN_0g8q9Y3600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FxCFw_0g8q9Y3600
David Gergen said that messaging has not been one of President Joe Biden's strength.

Krista Kennell/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

  • A former White House adviser says the Biden administration needs to start setting significant goals.
  • David Gergen said Biden has failed to be a "teacher" and lead America on difficult, moral issues.
  • Gergen has served the White House during the Nixon, Ford, Reagan, and Clinton administrations.

It's become "increasingly hard" to see what President Joe Biden's administration is working towards, and the White House needs to improve drastically on its messaging and posturing, said David Gergen, a former White House adviser, on Sunday.

"From my perspective, early on, I thought [Biden] was going to be a very consequential leader," Gergen told CNN's Fareed Zakaria . "Because I did think that the empathy and the understanding, and the inner strength that comes from dealing with setbacks in the crucible moments that he's experienced in life, I thought they would steel him for the presidency, harden him up."

"I think his heart's still in the right place, but it's increasingly hard to tell what the goals are here," said Gergen, who served four sitting presidents — Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford, Ronald Reagan, and Bill Clinton.

He said Biden's administration needs to "whittle" its priorities down to "two or three major goals" in both domestic matters and foreign policy, and then focus on accomplishing them.

Responding to Zakaria's comment that Biden suffers from low approval ratings despite his policies being popular, Gergen said: "I don't fully understand it. I do think that the messaging has not been his strength."

Gergen also observed that Biden often schedules his announcements and important addresses in the afternoon.

"If you've really got something to talk to the American people about, do it in prime time. You know, we can handle 15 minutes, 20 minutes," he told Zakaria.

On moral issues, Gergen said that Biden needs to start leading the American people on them. "The role of the leader is to be a teacher," he told Zakaria.

Gergen also cited former President Franklin D. Roosevelt's belief that moral leadership is "all about the President making choices and trying to bring people along on difficult issues."

"And there hasn't been a lot of that," he added.

Concerning the presidential election in 2024, Gergen expressed concerns over the ages of the race's two potential primary candidates — Biden and former President Donald Trump. Biden is currently 79 years old, while Trump is 75.

"We've never been there before. I don't think that's healthy. The presidency is too complicated a place, and it requires fine judgment," said Gergen.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 125

Voodoo is tasty
3d ago

The conscious manipulation of Americans from the Biden administration is appalling. These coercive psychological tactics violate our most fundamental concepts of basic human rights.  Bidens threats of economic loss, social ostracism and ridicule are adding up. This administration continues to confuse, intimidate and silence Americans. Those who profit from these tactics evade exposure and prosecution for actions recognized as harmful and which are illegal in most countries such as: fraud, false imprisonment, undue influence, involuntary servitude, intentional infliction of emotional distress, outrageous conduct and other tortuous acts. The weak minded people of this country continue to take it too.

Reply(3)
51
Victoria Irwin
3d ago

His only goal was to undo. While I am a fiscal conservative but necessarily a pro Trump, to just slash and burn all of Trump’s policies without thoughtful consideration of what the American people may have wanted and not elite democrats was irresponsible. He made this country what it is today, God help those of us who are trying to hold onto what we worked so hard to attain.

Reply(1)
51
LG
3d ago

He has no Morals of any kind the only thing he and his wife and son Hunter know is how much untraceable money do I get no morals just st greed

Reply(6)
36
Related
Fox News

White House says President Biden is not considering 'doing anything' to get rid of the Second Amendment

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that President Biden isn't doing anything "to get rid of the Second Amendment" during a press briefing on Thursday. Jean-Pierre's comments come amid increasing calls for stricter gun laws after alleged gunman Salvador Ramos killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
UVALDE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronald Reagan
Person
Fareed Zakaria
Person
Bill Clinton
Person
Joe Biden
Person
David Gergen
Person
Richard Nixon
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Gerald Ford
Salon

"The View" erupts into chaos after Alyssa Farah Griffin claims, "The red wave is coming"

"The View" had a lot to say after Donald Trump and his followers enjoyed a key victory following Tuesday's South Carolina GOP primary. Trump-backed candidate Russell Fry defeated Congressman Tom Rice, the five-term incumbent who voted to impeach the ex-President after the Jan. 6 riot. Fry's recent victory "marks the first time this election cycle that a pro-impeachment Republican has lost at the ballot box," NBC News reports. It also highlights Trump's unwavering efforts to push forward his array of loyalists and seek revenge on Republicans who have condemned his presidency.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Biden says AR-15 owners who say they need weapons to ‘take on the government’ would be extremely outgunned

Gun activists who claim they need the type of weapons used in a pair of deadly mass shootings earlier this month to defend themselves from hypothetical government tyranny would be hopelessly outgunned, President Joe Biden has said. Mr Biden, who spoke to reporters upon returning to the White House for Memorial Day, said he has been “pretty motivated” to enact new gun safety laws long before he travelled to Ulvalde, Texas to meet with the families of victims and survivors of the mass shooting that claimed 21 lives at Robb Elementary School last week.He said he has made a point...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#United States#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Getty Images#The White House#Ford#Cnn
The Independent

Ukraine hits back at Biden’s ‘absurd’ remark that Zelensky ‘didn’t want to hear’ US intel on Russia

Volodymyr Zelensky’s aides have hit back at Joe Biden’s remarks that the Ukrainian president “didn't want to hear it” when US intelligence alerted him that Russia was preparing an invasion and had called it “absurd”. Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podoliak criticised Mr Biden for putting the blame on Ukraine while Mr Zelensky’s spokesperson Sergei Nikiforov said the remark “probably needs to be clarified” as it was their partners who had paid no heed to Ukraine’s concerns. Mr Nikiforov told Russian-language Ukrainian news outlet Liga that Mr Zelensky had “three or four telephone conversations” with Mr Biden before the war...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
White House
Salon

Roe the last straw? 63% of Americans already believe the Supreme Court is politically motivated

About 63% of all American voters believe that the Supreme Court's decision-making is primarily driven by politics, according to a new survey released by Quinnipiac University. The survey also revealed that just 32% believe that the court is mostly motivated by law, while as many as seven in ten Americans feel that the court's justices should be given term limits.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

Business Insider

528K+
Followers
33K+
Post
264M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy