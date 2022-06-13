CDC lifts negative COVID test requirement for travelers entering the United States

As of midnight Sunday morning, international travelers no longer need a negative COVID-19 test to enter the United States.

Officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say that the requirement, which has been in place since December, is no longer needed.

The CDC will reassess the decision within the next 90 days and potentially put the requirement back in place if any variant causes concern.

KIRO 7 spoke to the Drayton Harbor Oyster Company in Blaine, which is just south of the Canadian border — where people are still required to show proof of vaccination to enter.

They say there have been some headaches with certain COVID policies, but they understand why they are in place, which is why they think this will make things easier for travelers.

Still, they urge everyone to be cautious against COVID-19.

“It’s kind of like the narrative has changed to ‘it’s not going away,’ so we are kind of living with it,” said Ethan King. “So I think it’s good to always be aware of, like, just because I can do this now doesn’t mean it’s not there.”

Sunday was also a big day for other forms of transportation. Holland America Line, Seattle’s hometown cruise line, sent out its last ship to resume operations after an industry-wide pause at the beginning of the pandemic.

©2022 Cox Media Group