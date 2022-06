Ukiah’s Chief of Police has been placed on administrative leave. Chief Noble Waidelich was placed on leave yesterday pending the results of a criminal investigation being conducted by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office. While accusations of felony domestic abuse have been made public by the accuser, the city did not officially say what Waidelich is being investigated for. Last week, a civil suit by Waidelich’s ex-fiance was allowed to move forward. In the suit, she alleges abuse from Waidelich and being pushed out of her job at Mendocino County’s Probation Department to protect him, as retaliation for coming forward.

UKIAH, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO