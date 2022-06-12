ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas beats ECU 11-1, clinches program's 38th trip to CWS

Ivan Melendez hit a three-run home run, Skyler Messinger went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Texas beat ECU 11-1 Sunday to win the best-of-three Greenville Super Regional and advance to the College World Series.

Texas (47-20) clinched the program's 38th trip to Omaha, Nebraska, seeking its seventh national title and its first since 2005.

Tristan Stevens (7-6) scattered five hits and three walks over six one-run innings with five strikeouts. Travis Sthele and Jared Southard combined to allow just two baserunners — a pair of walks by Sthele — and struck out two over three innings of no-hit relief.

First pitch was delayed by nearly an hour due to lightning in the area and a second weather delay in the middle of the first stalled the game for almost 5 hours.

Douglas Hodo III led off the game with a single and then stole second and Eric Kennedy drew an eight-pitch walk before Melendez hit his 32nd home run of the season to give Texas a 3-0 lead and Murphy Stehly hit a two-run double in the Longhorn's five-run second to make it 9-1.

The Pirates' 13-7 victory in the opener Friday gave them 22 win in their previous 23 games but back-to-back losses to Texas ended ECU's season and dashed any hope of the first College World Series appearance in program history.

ECU had a five-run lead in the middle of the seventh inning Saturday before the Longhorns scored seven runs in the final three innings to stave off elimination and force Game 3.

More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

