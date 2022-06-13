Disabled Veterans Sail Day celebrates tenth anniversary

Veterans enjoy a day of sailing on the 10th anniversary of Disabled Sail Day

OXNARD, Calif.-Disabled Veterans Sail Day made a comeback on Sunday following COVID cancellations.

Bill Brayton launched the day a decade ago and it turned out to be more than just a way to give back to the community

"One veteran comes to me and says you know I served, and it was a lady, and she says I served on an aircraft carrier and I haven't been on the water since, kind of freaked me out, she said I feel so calm right now for the first time in such a long time, and it really got to me that it was about therapy for these people."

He found out that a few hours on the water, sailing, or motor boating, cruising in an electric boating eases PTSD or Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

It was a first for some vets.

Army veteran Mac Williams said he signed up because he has always liked the ocean.

Some therapy dogs go boating, too.

Thanks to volunteers from The Channel Islands Yacht Club and the harbor they plan to do it all again next year.

