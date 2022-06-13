ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxnard, CA

Disabled Veterans Sail Day celebrates tenth anniversary

By Tracy Lehr
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 4 days ago
Veterans enjoy a day of sailing on the 10th anniversary of Disabled Sail Day
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29Sben_0g8q4Xm400

OXNARD, Calif.-Disabled Veterans Sail Day made a comeback on Sunday following COVID cancellations.

Bill Brayton launched the day a decade ago and it turned out to be more than just a way to give back to the community

"One veteran comes to me and says you know I served, and it was a lady, and she says I served on an aircraft carrier and I haven't been on the water since, kind of freaked me out, she said I feel so calm right now for the first time in such a long time, and it really got to me that it was about therapy for these people."

He found out that a few hours on the water, sailing, or motor boating, cruising in an electric boating eases PTSD or Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

It was a first for some vets.

Army veteran Mac Williams said he signed up because he has always liked the ocean.

Some therapy dogs go boating, too.

Thanks to volunteers from The Channel Islands Yacht Club and the harbor they plan to do it all again next year.

The post Disabled Veterans Sail Day celebrates tenth anniversary appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Santa Barbara Edhat

Concerts in the Park are Back!

The City of Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department is excited to emerge from the pandemic and announce the return of the Concerts in the Park for the 21st season. The wildly popular summer concert series will kick off on Thursday, July 7 with Santa Barbara’s favorite 80’s tribute band, The Molly Ringwald Project.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Countdown to Santa Barbara Summer Solstice Celebration is on

SANTA BARBARA, Calif-The countdown the Summer Solstice Celebration is on at the Summer Solstice Workshop through the ironworks gate made by David Shelton. Artists and volunteers are busy making floats and costumes for the return of the parade that will be on a new path this year. Instead of going along State Street, the 48th The post Countdown to Santa Barbara Summer Solstice Celebration is on appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oxnard, CA
Society
City
Oxnard, CA
Local
California Society
Local
California Government
Oxnard, CA
Government
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara County Foodbank makes progress one month after eucalyptus tree fell on facility

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - After a giant eucalyptus tree fell on top of the Santa Barbara County Foodbank facility, causing $50,000 in damage, crews say it looks much worse than it really is. "Just a little hiccup in the road … won’t affect us … providing food for the community you know," said warehouse supervisor The post Santa Barbara County Foodbank makes progress one month after eucalyptus tree fell on facility appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara Unified reports 3 more racial Incidents

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- School is out, but Santa Barbara Unified School District board members say there is still work to do. At its Tuesday night meeting, board members received the latest Racial Incidents Report presented by the executive cabinet. Superintendent Hilda Maldonado said, "There were three additional incidents since we last reported to the board, The post Santa Barbara Unified reports 3 more racial Incidents appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Volunteers#Sail#Festival#Local Life#Localevent
News Channel 3-12

100-year-old gym in Santa Barbara to receive makeover of a lifetime

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Gym goers in Santa Barbara thrive on staying active. "It’s a nice gym I like playing ping-pong … I was checking out the basketball gym … I like playing basketball it’s a decent gym," said member Britain Price of Carrillo Gym in Santa Barbara. Carrillo gym has stayed busy for close The post 100-year-old gym in Santa Barbara to receive makeover of a lifetime appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
PTSD
NewsBreak
Army
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara Hospitality Career Fair timing perfect for recent graduates

GOLETA, Calif.-The last time Visit Santa Barbara hosted a career fair Rosario Terrazas wasn't actually looking for a job offer, but she got one anyway and this time she worked the career fair on behalf of her new employer, Hotel Californian. She became the hotel's Talent and Culture Manager this week. She advices applicants to The post Santa Barbara Hospitality Career Fair timing perfect for recent graduates appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
venturabreeze.com

Ventura County Fair launches 2022 Fair Season

VC Fair Rides Again! That’s the tagline for this year’s Ventura County Fair, coming to your favorite seaside fairgrounds Wednesday, August 3 through Sunday, August 14. The wheels are in motion, preparations are being made and the highly anticipated time has come to invite VC Fair Lovers to start planning for their 2022 Fair experience.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara County Foodbank offers free lunches to hundreds of kids with more options

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - For many kids in need, no school would mean no lunch during the summer. That is, If it weren’t for the Santa Barbara County Foodbank’s "Picnic in the Park." “There’s a lot of need here especially in Goleta and Isla Vista. Kids and there’s a lot of kids who don’t have The post Santa Barbara County Foodbank offers free lunches to hundreds of kids with more options appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Off the Streets and Between the Sheets at Goleta’s Super 8

It was a $2.5 million guided tour of a homeless encampment located just off Hollister Avenue near Santa Barbara County’s Juvenile Hall — cleaned out but hardly abandoned — coupled with a look at where many of those displaced by such cleanup efforts might soon go. In this case, that would be the former Super 8 motel in Goleta.
GOLETA, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy