Join us for a movie night in celebration of Juneteenth, a holiday intended to celebrate the effective end of slavery in the United States. The city of Lauderdale Lakes Presents our Outdoor Drive-Up Movie Night. In order to ensure social distancing we will host this movie night on our large soccer field at Willie Webb park. Tickets will be verified at the gate. TICKETS ARE FREE but you must RSVP on Eventbrite - 1 RSVP PER CAR.

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO