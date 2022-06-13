ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The News & Observer

ECU’s College World Series drought continues after 11-1 Super Regional loss to Texas

By Justin Pelletier
 4 days ago

Waiting is becoming an unfortunately familiar refrain for ECU baseball.

In 90 years, the Pirates have advanced to the NCAA tournament 32 times, but not once have they advanced to the College World Series, earning the dubious unofficial title of best team in college baseball never to play in Omaha.

A six-hour weather delay forced a more immediate wait Sunday, but only temporarily delayed East Carolina University’s seemingly annual frustration.

Texas plated four runs in the top of the first inning before the long break, and added five more in the top of the second after play resumed to grab firm control of Game 3 of the teams’ NCAA Super Regional in Greenville, ultimately running away with a 11-1 win and a 38th trip to the College World Series.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jOeIK_0g8pxDVr00
Texas Ivan Melendez (17) is congratulated by teammates after hitting a three-run homerun in the first inning during ECUs game against Texas in the Greenville Super Regional at Clark-LeClair Stadium Sunday, June 12, 2022. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

The Pirates, playing in an NCAA Super Regional for the third consecutive year, finally got the chance to host this season, but after a win over Texas in Game 1 of the best-of-three series Friday, dropped the final two games.

Things looked to be on track after Friday’s 13-7 win in Game 1, and the Pirates gave a partisan crown of 5,807 — a new stadium record — plenty to cheer about early Saturday, bolting out to a 7-2 lead through 6½ innings.

Texas defeats ECU to win NCAA baseball Super Regional

But the Longhorns rallied for two runs in the seventh and four more in the eighth to take a lead. Then, after an ECU home run to tie the game in the top of the ninth, Texas walked it off with two outs in the bottom half of the final inning to stun the Pirates and force Game 3.

Sunday, the Pirates couldn’t overcome their early deficit. After the Longhorns scored their four in the first, prior to the delay, ECU scratched one across in the bottom of the first, drawing raucous applause from the surprisingly attentive thousands who returned after the six-hour pause.

But Texas squashed any thought of an ECU comeback almost immediately, sending a parade of batters to the plate against three different Pirates pitchers — Trey Yesavage, C.J. Mayhue, and Josh Grosz.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IJuF4_0g8pxDVr00
East Carolina’s Lane Hoover (4) can’t pull in a three-run homerun by Texas’ Ivan Melendez in the first inning during ECU’s game against Texas in the Greenville Super Regional at Clark-LeClair Stadium Sunday, June 12, 2022. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

Several Longhorns had gaudy offensive numbers Sunday, including Skyler Messinger, who went 3-for-5 with 2 RBI; Trey Faltine (2-for-4, 2 R, RBI); Douglas Hodo III (2-for-4, 2 BB, 2 R); and Ivan Melendez (1-for-4, HR, 3 RBI, 2 R).

Zach Agnos was the only multiple hitter for ECU on Sunday, and scored the team’s only run in the bottom of the first. Texas held the Pirates to just five hits, all singles, and all charged to starter Tristan Stevens. Travis Sthele and Jared Southard combined for three innings of no-hit relief to lock down the win.

ECU (46-21) handed the Longhorns their first postseason loss of 2022 in Game 1. Texas (47-20) has won six NCAA championships, and will play for a seventh next week.

Comments / 0

