Bakersfield, CA

Temps drop down to 80s Monday

By Jose Franco
 4 days ago

Cooler weather is on the way Monday, falling roughly one degree below seasonal averages. Bakersfield will reach into the 80s Monday, while another warming trend kicks off Wednesday.

The middle of the week will bring temperatures in the upper 90s for the valley. Meantime wind advisories are in place for the mountains and desert, which could see westerly wind gusts as fast as 60 miles per hour.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc.

