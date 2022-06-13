"Dirty 30" at Patterson Park

Celebrates 20 Years of Music with Summer & Fall Anniversary Shows. If you’ve been in Franklin long enough, chances are you have either eaten at, shopped at or enjoyed the music at Puckett’s Grocery & Restaurant. It’s a beloved local institution founded by restaurateur, Andy Marshall of A. Marshall Hospitality. The crossroads of food and music creates an excitement for our senses that is undeniable and Puckett’s has mastered the art of syncing the joy of music with our hungry appetites to provide an atmosphere that brings us back again and again.

FRANKLIN, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO