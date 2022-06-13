ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

"Dirty 30" at Patterson Park

murfreesborotn.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePower-packed workout that will challenge your whole body! Workout consists...

www.murfreesborotn.gov

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
murfreesborotn.gov

Gentle Fitness at St. Clair

Focuses on building strength and increasing flexibility and range of motion. Great class for beginners or those who haven’t exercised in a while. You must sign up for all classes due to the limited number of spaces available. For ages 60+. Limit 35. Meets in Room 204.
MURFREESBORO, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Murfreesboro, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
Murfreesboro, TN
Lifestyle
williamsonhomepage.com

Biscuit Love, Taziki's coming to Town Center at Berry Farms

Biscuit Love and Taziki’s Mediterranean Café will join the dining scene at the Town Center at Berry Farms, per a press release. The addition of Biscuit Love and Taziki’s marks restaurant group Fresh Hospitality’s first venture into Town Center at Berry Farms. While new to Berry...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
southernexposuremagazine.com

The Restaurant: Puckett's Grocery & Restaurant

Celebrates 20 Years of Music with Summer & Fall Anniversary Shows. If you’ve been in Franklin long enough, chances are you have either eaten at, shopped at or enjoyed the music at Puckett’s Grocery & Restaurant. It’s a beloved local institution founded by restaurateur, Andy Marshall of A. Marshall Hospitality. The crossroads of food and music creates an excitement for our senses that is undeniable and Puckett’s has mastered the art of syncing the joy of music with our hungry appetites to provide an atmosphere that brings us back again and again.
FRANKLIN, TN
WSMV

Murfreesboro residents get creative to beat the heat

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The hot weather has caused many to get creative about staying cool. So, News 4 checked in with Murfreesboro residents to see how they beat the heat. “We are swimming, so it’s pretty nice,” said Kate Pistole. From cannonballs to lounging by the pool,...
MURFREESBORO, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patterson Park#Dirty 30#Intervals
Eater

A Nashville Meat-and-Three Institution Is Closing After 30 Years

Dandgure’s, the longtime Pie Town meat-and-three that has grown to legendary status over the decades, will close permanently on June 30, the restaurant announced on Facebook earlier this month. Dandgure’s owner Dandgure “Dan” Robinson is retiring, happily, taking some of the sting out of the news.
NASHVILLE, TN
murfreesborotn.gov

Juneteenth Celebration expands to three blocks over three days June 16-18

Juneteenth, a holiday celebrating the emancipation of enslaved persons in the United States, will be observed with three events this year: Authors Night on June 16, Kaleidoscope on June 17, and the Juneteenth celebration on June 18. All three events will take place at Bradley Academy Museum and Cultural Center at 415 S. Academy Street and are free to attend.
MURFREESBORO, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
WSMV

Festival goers ready for Bonnaroo’s return to the farm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After a pandemic and historic flooding canceled two consecutive festivals, Bonnaroo is back and met with record-breaking heat. On Wednesday tents lined Bonnaroo grounds for the first time in three years. Despite a scorching opening day and the promise for feels-like temperatures in the tripled digits...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

East Nashville man helping the homeless left out in the heat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An East Nashville man and some of his friends are braving the scorching hot weather. They have been loading up their vehicles with water and snacks to give to people in homeless camps. “In the winter, a lot more people are involved thinking it’s cold. A...
NASHVILLE, TN
murfreesborotn.gov

Daily Pickleball at McFadden

This fun sport combines many elements of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong. The rules are simple and easy for beginners to learn, but the game can become quick, fast-paced and competitive for experienced players. Call 615-893-1802 for more information.
MURFREESBORO, TN
travellens.co

25 Best Things to Do in Murfreesboro, TN

The county seat of Rutherford County, Murfreesboro is one of the biggest cities in Tennessee. It has a population of around 136,000. The city is largely known for its historical significance in the events of the American Civil War. Owing to that, this place has some of the finest historical...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Wilson County Source

Middle Tennessee Lane Closures and Road Construction 6-16-22-2022

FOR YOUR CLOSE TO HOME TRAFFIC FIND YOUR LOCATION HERE Middle Tennessee Scheduled Lane Closures June 16-22, 2022 Thursday, June 16, 2022 | 02:53pm DAVIDSON COUNTY, I-24 The repair of the bridge on I-24 over Mill Creek MM 58-59 ·       6/16 – 6/21, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures on I-24 EB and WB […] The post Middle Tennessee Lane Closures and Road Construction 6-16-22-2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
wilsonpost.com

Lebanon teen named best Young Marine

Jason Glaskox was 8 when he saw a presentation by the Young Marines in the parking lot of a Lebanon church. It was a touchtone moment for him. Even at that young age. Today, Glaskox, 17, is a leader in the organization after being named National Young Marine of the Year. The Lebanon native plans a life in the Marine Corps.
LEBANON, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy