Busy Bees Class for Kids at PCC

Juneteenth, a holiday celebrating the emancipation of enslaved persons in the United States, will be observed with three events this year: Authors Night on June 16, Kaleidoscope on June 17, and the Juneteenth celebration on June 18. All three events will take place at Bradley Academy Museum and Cultural Center at 415 S. Academy Street and are free to attend.

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO