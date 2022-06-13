ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citrus Heights, CA

Illegal Gambling Establishment busted

Cover picture for the articleOriginally published as a Citrus Heights PD Facebook post – “On June 9, 2022, at approximately 7:00am, the Citrus Heights Police Department served a search warrant in a shopping center located within the 7900 block of Auburn Blvd....

Expired registrationon truck with gun and meth

Originally published as an Amador County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post – “On June 9, 2022, at approximately 6:40 pm, a deputy conducted a traffic enforcement stop on a Ford F150 in the area of Spagnoli Mine Road and Bonnefoy Road in Pine Grove for a vehicle code violation. During...
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man Arrested On Battery And Stalking Charges In El Dorado County

EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — A man was arrested in El Dorado County for battery and stalking charges, authorities said Thursday. Jesse Okamoto, 34, of El Dorado Hills, was arrested Wednesday and booked into a local jail on charges of harassing and assaulting female pedestrians in the Town Center area of El Dorado Hills. The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said detectives are asking anyone who has experienced harassment from Okamoto to contact the department.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Mountain Democrat

Maximum sentence for molester

Jeffrey Keith Aiello was sentenced to 100 years to life for molesting six children between 1999 and 2015. Prosecutors with the El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office said Department 2 of the El Dorado County Superior Court was packed with victims, family members, jurors and law enforcement Tuesday to witness Aiello receive his sentence for crimes that occurred in El Dorado, Contra Costa and Nevada counties.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Citrus Heights, CA
California State
Auburn, CA
Citrus Heights, CA
California Crime & Safety
CBS Sacramento

Mtula Payton, K Street Shooting Suspect, Booked Into Sacramento Jail

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Mtula Payton, one of the accused gunmen in early April’s deadly K Street shooting, was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on Tuesday after being transported from Nevada. According to jail records, Payton, 28, was booked during the early evening and is expected back in court on Thursday. Payton was identified as a suspect in mid-April and wasn’t arrested until he was located at a residence in Las Vegas on May 29. Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert announced on May 3 that charges were filed against Payton, Smiley Martin, and his brother Dandrae Martin in the April 3 shooting that left six dead and 12 injured. All three were charged with the murder of bystanders Johntaya Alexander, Melinda Davis, and Yamile Martinez. There were enhancements for using a handgun in the commission of crimes. In Smiley’s case, he allegedly used an automatic 9 mm handgun. The two others also allegedly used 9mm handguns. All three men are also being charged with being felons in possession of firearms. Prosecutors said the three others killed — Devazia Turner, Sergio Harris and Joshua Hoye — were involved in the gun battle that was between rival gang members. Twelve others were injured.
SACRAMENTO, CA
crimevoice.com

Domestic violence call ends up with multiple firearms confiscated

Originally published as a Fairfield Police Department Facebook post:. “Tuesday, morning, June 7, 2022 around 10:45 a.m. Fairfield Police Officers responded to report of a domestic violence incident. Upon arrival, officers contacted the victim who advised that her boyfriend, later identified as Robert Breed, had pointed a handgun at her...
FAIRFIELD, CA
CBS Sacramento

WATCH: Thief Isn’t Strong Enough To Steal Crystals He Broke Into Roseville Shop For

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — A thief broke into a Roseville crystal shop and stole thousands of dollars in merchandise, but surveillance video shows he couldn’t get what he really wanted. Turns out, this burglar needs to bulk up. He didn’t quite have the muscle to move the crystal sculptures he broke in for and now the owner can’t stop laughing. “I laugh so hard,” said The Bead N Crystal owner Esther Morse,” who watched the video multiple times. The video shows the masked man going straight for her giant amethyst sculptures. “He tried to lift those up, but they are very, very heavy,” Morse said....
ROSEVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Cause Of Death Released In Case Of Body Found At Marysville Recycling Center

MARYSVILLE (CBS13) — Authorities have now released the cause of death of the man whose body was found in a Marysville recycling center in April. Ron Lamp’s body was discovered at the Material Recovery Facility along N. Levee Road back on April 26. The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office says, based on where Lamp was found, it appeared that the body had been brought in by a cardboard-recycling truck. Exactly when the body arrived – and where it was picked up – is unclear, but investigators believe it arrived at the recycling center sometime during the previous week. An autopsy on Lamp has found that his cause of death was “probable asphyxia due to entrapment in a recycling truck,” the sheriff’s office says. A toxicology report also showed that Lamp had been under the influence of a controlled substance. Lamp was a resident of Magalia, the sheriff’s office says.
MARYSVILLE, CA
FOX40

Sac PD investigating a homicide that began as a shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department are currently investigating a homicide in the area of Ponderosa Lane and Lindley Drive, according to police. Police said that officers responded to a call at 10:20 p.m. on Wednesday of a shooting in the area of Lindley Drive and Ponderosa Lane where they found that a […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Driver Arrested After West Sacramento Sideshow, Police Chase

WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A driver has been arrested after allegedly participating in an illegal sideshow in West Sacramento, then leading officers on a dangerous chase while trying to get away. West Sacramento police said in a post on Wednesday that an officer was out patrolling the area near 3rd and F streets when they noticed smoke. The officer soon learned that the smoke was coming from a sideshow going on in a nearby parking lot. The officer tried to pull over one vehicle as it left the area, but the driver kept on going – sparking a chase that stretched into Sacramento. Eventually, police say the vehicle was disabled and the people who were inside surrendered. Officers have since arrested the driver on charges of felony evading and driving into oncoming traffic while evading. The suspect’s vehicle has also been impounded, police say.
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

1 Person In Custody After Barricading Themselves In Vehicle Near Florin Road And 55th Street

UPDATE: The person has now been taken into custody, deputies say. Previous story below:  SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — A large law enforcement presence is at the scene of a person barricaded in a vehicle in south Sacramento Thursday morning. The scene is near Florin Road and 55th Street. There’s a large police presence in the area of Florin Rd. and 55th St. due to subject barricaded in a vehicle. Traffic is impacted in all directions. PIO is en-route. Please avoid the area. — Sacramento Sheriff (@sacsheriff) June 16, 2022 Exactly what led up to the person barricading themselves in a vehicle is unclear. Traffic in all directions is impacted. Drivers are being urged to avoid the area. Updates to follow.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Body found in Dixon RV fire, authorities say

DIXON, Calif. — One person was found dead during an RV fire in Dixon, authorities said. The fire happened on Wednesday afternoon along the 5800 block of Thissell Road, the Dixon Fire Department said in a release. Fire crews from Vacaville, Winters and the UC Davis Fire Department helped the Dixon Fire Department put out the blaze.
DIXON, CA
crimevoice.com

Man accused of leading 140+ mph police pursuit in Corvette

Originally published as a Sutter County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post:. “On May 15, 2022 at approximately 2216 hours, Sutter County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Harrison attempted to conduct a traffic stop on two vehicles that were racing in the area of Highway 99 and Highway 20 in Yuba City.
SUTTER COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

38-Year-Old Man Arrested For Homicide In Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) — A man has been arrested in connection with a Stockton homicide investigation. On Wednesday, detectives arrested 38-year-old Rosantito Castaneda in connection with the shooting death of a 42-year-old man back on January 16, according to the Stockton Police Department. Police said the shooting took place in the area of Funston Avenue and Bradford Street. Castaneda was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail.
STOCKTON, CA
crimevoice.com

Couple reportedly charged with animal abuse and neglect

Originally published as a Sutter County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post:. “On June 1st, 2022, the Sutter County District Attorney’s Office filed 19 felony charges against 50-year-old, Lynette Kim Countryman-Dunivan and 51-year-old Chad Damon Dunivan after reviewing the case filed against the two for animal abuse and animal neglect. This is still an active investigation as more information is coming in.
ABC10

‘This is a very uncommon crime’ | Roseville Police seek answers in Sunsplash stabbing

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Roseville Police are asking for the public’s help in figuring out who stabbed a man at Roseville Golfland Sunsplash on Saturday. Police say the victim is a man who is not from the area, and they are still working to identify the person or people responsible for his injuries. As of Monday afternoon, the man has survived the stabbing and is expected to recover, according to police.
ROSEVILLE, CA
crimevoice.com

3 in the car, 1 gets arrested for drugs and dagger

Originally published as a Placer County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post – “Just after midnight on June 3rd, a Placer County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop at the corner of Bowman Road and Auburn Ravine Road and contacted the driver, along with two passengers. One of the passengers,...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Pollock Pines Man Sentenced To Over 16 Years In Prison For Hitting And Killing Camino Teen

EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) – A man convicted of a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian in the El Dorado County town of Camino has been sentenced to state prison. On Wednesday, an El Dorado County judge sentenced Anthony Smith, 23, of Pollock Pines to 16.5 years in prison for the February 8, 2022 crash that killed a 14-year-old girl.  (credit: GoFundMe for Julianna Abballo) At the time, Julianna Abballo of Camino was walking along the road with her friend in Camino when Smith, whose blood alcohol level was over 0.15% at the time, drove over the fog line on the road and hit Abballo, killing her. He then drove away. Hours later, he turned himself in at the CHP office in Placerville. Prior to the crash, Smith had recently been arrested on suspicion of DUI. As part of a plea deal, Smith pleaded guilty to charges of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and hit-and-run resulting in the death of Abballo.
POLLOCK PINES, CA

