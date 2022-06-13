ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Man Stabbed at Rosedale Inn in Bakersfield

 4 days ago

Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: Around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, June 11, Bakersfield Police officers responded to the Rosedale Inn in the city of Bakersfield for report of a male subject who had been stabbed.

Kern County Fire Department and Hall Ambulance arrived on the 2600 block of Buck Owens Boulevard and treated the victim who was transported by ambulance to an area hospital.

Bakersfield police cleared room 127 where the suspect lives, but the suspect was not in the room.

There are no further details at this time.

KGET

Fire crews evacuate northwest Walmart for fire inside

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fire Department evacuated a Walmart in northwest Bakersfield following reports of a fire inside the building, according to KCFD Public Information Officer Andrew Freeborn. Freeborn said fire crews got a call at about 10:57 a.m. of reports of smoke and flames near the meat storage area at the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD searching for missing juvenile

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in search for a missing teen, according to the department. Sherri-Ann Wolfe, 17, was last seen on Monday around 2 p.m. in the 3200 block of Sierra Meadows Drive. Wolfe is considered at risk due to a medical condition and has […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Two South High students bring guns to campus

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern High School District Police found two students in possession of guns at South High School on Tuesday, according to a Kern High School District press release. Officials said the SHS administration got a tip that one student had a gun in their backpack. During the investigation, campus police discovered another […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man accused of shooting at police pleads not guilty

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Not-guilty pleas were entered Wednesday on behalf of a Lake Isabella man police say shot at officers during a chase. Robert John Vaughn, 48, is charged with two counts of second-degree murder, being a felon in possession of a gun, grand theft firearm, vehicle theft and possession of a stolen vehicle […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
