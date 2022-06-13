Man Stabbed at Rosedale Inn in Bakersfield

Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: Around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, June 11, Bakersfield Police officers responded to the Rosedale Inn in the city of Bakersfield for report of a male subject who had been stabbed.

Jason M / KNN

Kern County Fire Department and Hall Ambulance arrived on the 2600 block of Buck Owens Boulevard and treated the victim who was transported by ambulance to an area hospital.

Bakersfield police cleared room 127 where the suspect lives, but the suspect was not in the room.

There are no further details at this time.

Video: Jason M, Photojournalist / KNN

© 2022 Key News Network