ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Netflix officially announces Squid Game season two with note from director

By Maanya Sachdeva
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47JWrf_0g8pY0EA00

Netflix on Sunday (12 June) officially confirmed that Squid Game will return for a second season following its phenomenal success.

In January, during the fourth-quarter earnings call, Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos said there would Squid Game would “absolutely” be getting a second season, adding, “the Squid Game universe has just begun”.

Hwang Dong-hyuk , the creator, producer and director of the Korean dystopian drama, had confirmed that season two was in the works during an interview with the Associated Press last November.

However, Sunday’s post is Netflix’s first official confirmation that the series would be returning on its platform after Squid Game became the streamer’s most watched show ever within 12 days of its release in September 2021.

“Red light… GREENLIGHT! Squid Game is officially coming back for Season Two,” a post on Netflix’s official Twitter account read, referencing the popular South Korean children’s game Red Light-Green Light that is featured in the show.

The Twitter post also included a message for the show’s fans from Hwang, who thanked them for “loving our show”.

His note read: “It took 12 years to bring the first season of Squid Game to life last year. But it took 12 days for Squid Game to become the most popular Netflix series ever. As the writer, director, and producer of Squid Game , a huge shout out to fans around the world. Thank you for watching and loving our show.”

Hwang teased season two by promising the return of fan-favourite characters, including protagonist Gi-hun or Player 456 (Lee Jung-jae) and its masked antagonist The Front Man (played by Lee Byung-hun) who organises the titular, deathly games.

“The man in the suit with ddakji might be back,” Hwang added, talking about The Salesman (Gong Yoo), who recruits Gi-hun to play in the games.

“You’ll also be introduced to Young-hee’s boyfriend Cheoul-su,” the 51-year-old promised as fans reacted to the idea that the gigantic doll who massacred participants in Squid Game ’s reimagining of Red Light-Green Light could have an equally murderous, robotic boyfriend.

An official release date for season two is awaited.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘Rutherford Falls’ Stars Ed Helms and Jana Schmieding on Their Characters’ Platonic Love Story

Click here to read the full article. SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you haven’t watched Season 2 of “Rutherford Falls.” “Rutherford Falls” is an interracial love story — between two best friends. The series follows Nathan (Ed Helms), a white man from the family that founded the town of Rutherford Falls centuries before, and Reagan (Jana Schmieding), a member of the Minishonka Nation that was pushed onto a reservation by Nathan’s ancestors. The two have been friends since childhood, but Nathan didn’t truly understand his family history for decades. Season 1 sees Rutherford Falls go through a racial reckoning that not only...
TV SERIES
The Independent

Dead Asleep: Murder victim’s sister asks Hulu to remove documentary and ‘choose human decency over profit’

Brooke Preston’s sister is calling out Hulu once again to remove the documentary Dead Asleep, about her sister’s murder.In 2017, 21-year-old Brooke Preston was stabbed to death by her roommate and childhood friend, Randy Herman Jr, in their West Palm Beach, Florida home. Soon after the murder, Herman called 911 and confessed to murdering his friend. It was later debated whether he killed his friend while he was sleepwalking.Ever since the documentary was released in December 2021, Brooke’s sister Jordan has repeatedly asked Hulu to remove the documentary, which explores whether Brooke’s convicted killer did “really commit a brutal...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Love Island 2022: What time does show start and finish tonight?

Love Island is back on our screens, with a new group of singletons staying in the villa and searching for love (and possibly lots of drama).The popular dating reality show returned for an eighth series on Monday (6 June) and continues airing Sunday to Friday. You can find out everything you need to know about this year’s crop of islanders here.How to watch Love IslandEpisodes will air at 9pm every night except for Saturdays, when the Unseen Bits special featuring a roundup of exclusive unaired content from earlier in the week is shown.Friday night’s (17 June) episode ends at...
TV SHOWS
Salon

Penélope Cruz dominates in "Official Competition," a delightful satire about ego and filmmaking

A satire about egos and moviemaking, "Official Competition" is a fun film about various characters manipulating things for their own, selfish agendas. Directed by Argentinian filmmakers, Mariano Cohn and Gastón Duprat (both of whom cowrote it with Gastón's brother, Andrés), this wily comedy is set in Spain where the wealthy Humberto Suárez (José Luis Gómez) as just celebrated his 80th birthday. Reflecting on his legacy, Humberto wants to be remembered "by something that lasts — like a bridge, or a movie!" He decides to produce a great film and buys "Rivalry," a Nobel prize-winning novel for the esteemed filmmaker, Lola Cuevas (Penélope Cruz), to direct.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gong Yoo
Person
Lee Byung Hun
Person
Ted Sarandos
The Independent

Teen private jet tracker who irked Elon Musk stops reporting on Mark Cuban after ‘friend for life’ offer

The teenager who rejected an offer of $5,000 from Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk to stop tracking his private jets has now agreed to cease sharing information on the travel history of another billionaire – Mark Cuban. Mr Cuban reached out to 19-year-old Jack Sweeney with privacy concerns about the latter’s automated Twitter account @MCubansJets via direct message four months ago, Insider reported this week. The bot account last posted flight information from Mr Cuban’s planes on 7 April and its bio now states that it has been “disabled”. Mr Sweeney told Insider that he’s still tracking Mr...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

‘Interesting’: Elon Musk responds as leaked chats appear to show Twitter staff concerned about takeover

Elon Musk has responded to a video that appeared to show Twitter staff concerned about his takeover of the company.In what appeared to be leaked video of internal Slack conversations, Twitter staff expressed a number of concerns about Mr Musk’s direction for the company. Employees seemingly pointed to concerns about Mr Musk’s statements on trans people and his other positions.Mr Musk responded with only one word: “interesting”. He gave no indication on his position on the questions raised or whether he intended to respond to the staff.Interesting— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 16, 2022Mr Musk’s comments come amid another controversy about...
BUSINESS
Whiskey Riff

Kelly Reilly Hints At John Dutton Winning Governor In Season 5: “Kingdom Gets Bigger”

As we continue to creep closer and closer to Yellowstone Season Five’s November premiere date, there’s still a lot to unpack about what we can expect for the extended season (14 episodes rather than 10). Kelly Reilly, who plays Beth Dutton on the show, is currently staying in her rental cabin in Montana, as the team is in the production phase of Yellowstone. She recently sat down for a Zoom interview with Vulture, to discuss the upcoming season, and gave some rather intriguing details […] The post Kelly Reilly Hints At John Dutton Winning Governor In Season 5: “Kingdom Gets Bigger” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MONTANA STATE
The Independent

Critics slam Tristan Thompson for starring in Drake’s music video about wedding following cheating scandal

Critics have had a lot to say about Tristan Thompson’s decision to portray Drake’s fictional best man in the rapper’s newest music video, considering the NBA star’s history with cheating and his recent paternity scandal.In honour of the release of his new album, Honestly, Nevermind, the 35-year-old singer also dropped the music video for his single, Falling Back, on Friday.At the beginning of the 10-minute video, Drake is seen preparing to get married and Thompson appears as his best man. However, before the ceremony begins, the 31-year-old athlete gives the groom a bit of relationship advice.The clip starts off with...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Squid Game#The Associated Press#South Korean
HollywoodLife

RHOBH’ Newbie Diana Jenkins Apologizes For ‘Racially Insensitive’ Comment

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills newcomer Diana Jenkins is apologizing for a recent comment she made on Instagram that she later deemed as “racially insensitive” and had Bravo fans quite upset. The social media mess began on Thursday when the 49-year-old founder, chairwoman, and CEO of drink and lifestyle company Neuro Brands got in a heated disagreement with a Bravo fan account called @philly.diva run by a Black woman named Kristen Dionne after she shared side-by-side photos (seen here) of Diana looking nearly unrecognizable from the before photo to the after. Emphasizing the difference in the photos, which were taken years apart, Kristen wrote, “uhhhh I guess the first @sdjneuro was the one that shopped in stores and the 2nd is allergic to dust and doesn’t know what an outlet is.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
The Independent

Chris Evans shares message with original Toy Story fans: ‘What Tim Allen did was pretty untouchable’

Chris Evans has shared a message with Toy Story fans, amid criticism of his newest movie Lightyear. The animated spinoff sees Evans take over as the beloved character Buzz – voiced by Tim Allen in the original franchise – in a new film which has received lukewarm reviews from critics. You can read The Independent’s review of Lightyear here.In a recent appearance on Good Morning America, Evans discussed his new role and addressed the pressures he felt taking over the iconic character.“Look, Tim Allen is Buzz Lightyear,” the Captain America actor acknowledged. “What he did in those movies is...
MOVIES
The Independent

Lightyear post-credits scene features a major plot twist and teases a potential sequel

Lightyear is the latest Disney film to feature a post-credits sequence – and it could be a sign that a sequel is coming.Released on Friday (17 June), the Toy Story spin-off sees Chris Evans take over from Tim Allen voicing the animated character in a new film which has received lukewarm reviews from critics. You can read The Independent’s review of Lightyear here.When the Pixar film ends, viewers are treated to not one, but three post-credits scenes.*Major Lightyear spoilers ahead – you have been warned*The film follows a young Buzz Lightyear as he tries to save his planet from...
MOVIES
The Independent

New this week: Luke Combs, Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week.MOVIES— Multiverses are all the rage. Following its theatrical release in May, “Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness” arrives Wednesday on Disney+. In it, Benedict Cumberbatch returns to the mystic-arts Marvel character and reckons with some of the fallout from recent developments in the MCU, particularly in regard to Elizbeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff. Directed by Sam Raimi, the movie bears some of the comic horror trademarks of the “Evil Dead” filmmaker. In her review, AP Film Writer Lindsey...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Netflix
The Independent

A League of Their Own: Maybelle Blair, inspiration for reboot comes out as gay at 95 years old

Maybelle Blair, the inspiration for the forthcoming series A League of Their Own, has come out as gay at the age of 95. The new Amazon reboot of the 1992 sports comedy film stars co-creator Abbi Jacobson as Carson Shaw, a professional baseball player hopeful, and follows her journey to join the first women’s baseball league in the US during the 1940s.Earlier this week, during the show’s premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City, Blair joined a few cast members for a panel to promote the series.The spinoff includes queer storylines as a truthful acknowledgement to...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Woman calls out long list of male celebrities she claims rejected her on exclusive dating app Raya

A woman has shared a list of celebrities who she claims rejected her on Raya, a membership-based app that can be used for dating. According to its official website, Raya aims to create a safe community in which people can “meet and engage with others” around the world. However, in order to have access to Raya, users have to complete a brief application and when accepted, they have to pay a membership fee.As many celebrities have also said that they’ve used Raya as a dating app, one woman named Riley (@rileyfauria) has shared a series of TikTok videos about the...
CELL PHONES
The Independent

The Independent

699K+
Followers
227K+
Post
330M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy