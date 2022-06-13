ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millbrae councilmember says 2 attackers struck him with block near SF's Lands End

By CBS San Francisco
 4 days ago

MILLBRAE – A member of the Millbrae City Council is recovering after he said he was attacked by a concrete block during a visit to San Francisco over the weekend.

In a Facebook post , Councilmember Anders Fung said he was with his family when he was attacked near Lands End in the city's Richmond District. Fung said two young men wearing hoodies threw the block, striking him on the head.

The councilmember said when his family confronted the suspects, one of them responded with an obscene hand gesture before both suspects fled the scene.

Fung said he was taken to California Pacific Medical Center, where doctors said he sustained a head injury with a two-inch laceration and a cervical disk herniation around his neck.

"All senseless violence and hateful acts must stop," Fung said on his Facebook page. "We must stand firm against all senseless violence and hate. Our people deserve a safe living environment."

In his post, the councilmember posted pictures of the neck brace he was placed in after the attack, the wound to his head, along with the concrete block that he said he was struck with.

Millbrae Councilmember Anders Fung in a neck brace after he said he was attacked near Lands End in San Francisco on June 11, 2022. Anders Fung / Facebook

Following the attack, Fung said U.S. Park Police responded and are searching for the suspects. No additional information about the suspects was immediately available.

Fung said while his pain is severe, he is expected to have a full recovery.

KPIX 5 has reached out to the U.S. Park Police for comment but has not heard back as of late Sunday night.

#Lands End#Senseless Violence#Attackers#Violent Crime#The Millbrae City Council#U S Park Police
